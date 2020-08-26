Khiron_Life_Sciences_Corp__Khiron_Announces_Restricted_Share_Uni.jpg

TORONTO, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Khiron Life Sciences Corp. ("Khiron" or the "Company") (TSXV: KHRN), (OTCQX: KHRNF), (Frankfurt: A2JMZC), a vertically integrated cannabis leader with core operations in Latin America and Europe, announced that it has granted a total of 1,140,000 restricted share units (RSUs) to certain directors and officers of the Company and its subsidiaries under the Company's Amended and Restated RSU Plan. 

Security

Number
of shares

Grant Date

Vesting

RSUs

600,000

August 26, 2020

1/3 vest on grant date; 1/3 vest on each of the first
and second anniversaries of the grant date

RSUs

500,000

August 26, 2020

 

A quarter on the
achievement of a certain
performance milestone, and
every 6 months thereafter

Number of RSUs

 

125,000

 

A quarter on the
achievement of a certain
performance milestone, and
every 6 months thereafter

125,000

A quarter on the
achievement of a certain
performance milestone, and
every 6 months thereafter

 

A quarter on the
achievement of a certain
performance milestone, and
every 6 months thereafter

 

125,000

 

 

 

125,000

Total:

500,000

RSUs

40,000

August 26, 2020

1/3 vest on each of the first, second and third
anniversaries of the grant date

About Khiron Life Sciences Corp.
Khiron is a vertically integrated medical and CPG cannabis company with core operations in Latin America, and operational activity in Europe and North America.  Khiron is the leading cannabis company in Colombia and the first company licensed in Colombia for the cultivation, production, domestic distribution, and international export of both low and high THC medical cannabis products. The Company has presence in Mexico, Peru, Uruguay, Brazil, UK, Spain and Germany, where it is positioned to begin sales of medical cannabis.

Leveraging its first-mover advantage, and patient-oriented approach, Khiron combines global scientific expertise, product innovation, agricultural infrastructure, wholly-owned medical clinics, and online doctor education programs to drive prescription and brand loyalty to address priority medical conditions. Its Wellbeing unit launched the first branded CBD skincare brand in Colombia, with KuidaTM now marketed in multiple jurisdictions in Latin America, the US and UK. The Company is led by Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Alvaro Torres, together with an experienced and diverse executive team and Board of Directors.

Visit Khiron online at www.khiron.ca, investors.khiron.ca and on Instagram @khironlife.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. ("TSXV") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

