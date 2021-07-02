PASADENA, Calif., July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A June 7 article on E! Online reports on reality star Khloe Kardashian's response to negative comments on social media regarding her looks. After a comment criticized her for appearing to have "had so much plastic surgery," the star tweeted that everyone was entitled to their own opinion. When a fan asked how she deals with negativity, Kardashian advised muting or blocking naysayers, and even taking a break from social media for the sake of one's mental health. Southern California medical center Huntington Plastic Surgery Institute says every individual should have the right to express themselves, and those who choose to have plastic surgery should not feel ashamed of their decision.
Huntington Plastic Surgery Institute says that while it is unfortunate that some people feel permitted to rudely comment on the appearances of others, the only one who should be making decisions about their body should be the individual themself. The clinic says that everyone wants to put their best self forward; the only difference is how each person goes about it. For some individuals, they might achieve this through tanning, tattoos, or makeup, while others might prefer cosmetic procedures ranging from facelifts to mommy makeovers and more, the institute notes.
However, the Southern California medical center says it's important for plastic surgery candidates to maintain realistic expectations about what enhancements can achieve, as results often vary from person to person. Huntington Plastic Surgery Institute says that every individual's procedure is customized to fit their needs and flatter their appearance, so what a rhinoplasty looks like on one individual may look slightly different on another. The group adds that a good plastic surgeon will discuss a patients' desired goals, working together with the patient to plan the best course of action.
Huntington Plastic Surgery Institute says that individuals interested in receiving plastic surgery should be sure to perform thorough research on plastic surgeon candidates. In a beauty-centric region like Southern California, there's no shortage of offerings when it comes to cosmetic procedures and enhancements. The clinic says that to receive the best care and results possible, candidates should ensure that they go to a reputable, board-certified plastic surgeon as well as review patient testimonials and before and after photos.
Readers interested in learning more about Southern California medical center can call (626) 792-4385 or visit its website at https://huntingtonplasticsurgeryinstitute.com/.
