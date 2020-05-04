ORLANDO, Fla., May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Khrysos Industries, Inc. a wholly owned subsidiary of Youngevity International, Inc. (NASDAQ: YGYI), a multi-channel lifestyle company operating in three distinct business segments including a commercial coffee enterprise and its commercial hemp enterprise announced today the launch of a web interface dedicated for the sale of the company's new line of hand sanitizers. The landing page targets both businesses and consumers and can be accessed here: www.khrysos-handsanitizer.com for immediate purchase. The hand sanitizers have been approved by the FDA and are being produced in Khrysos' Nutraceutical grade facility located in Orlando, Florida.
"We began shipping hand sanitizer on April 7 and we are pleased to be a part of the solution for a product that remains in short supply," said Dave Briskie, President and CFO of YGYI, about its wholly owned subsidiary Khrysos Industries. He continued, "This web interface should provide seamless access to our customers for information and the purchase of much needed hand sanitizer."
About Khrysos Industries, Inc.
Khrysos Industries is a leading manufacturer of commercial hemp-based CBD extraction, post processing equipment, and end-to-end processor of CBD isolate, distillate, water soluble Isolate, and water-soluble distillate. Its subsidiary, INX Laboratories provides a broad range of testing services including potency analysis for its supply partners of hemp derived CBD products. Khrysos provides hemp growers, feedstock suppliers, and CBD crude oil producers the use of equipment, intellectual capital, production consultancy, tolling services, and wholesale CBD channel sales capabilities. Be sure to visit us at khrysosglobal.com, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter, or contact us at info@khrysosglobal.com.
About Youngevity International, Inc.
YGYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: YGYI), is a leading omni-direct lifestyle company offering a hybrid of the direct selling business model, that also offers e-commerce and the power of social selling. Assembling a virtual Main Street of products and services under one corporate entity YGYI offers products from the eight top-selling retail categories: health/nutrition, home/family, food/beverage (including coffee), spa/beauty, fashion, essential oils, photo, as well as innovative services. The Company was formed in the course of the summer 2011 merger of Youngevity Essential Life Sciences with Javalution® Coffee Company (now part of the company's food and beverage division). The resulting company became Youngevity International, Inc. in July 2013. For investor information, please visit YGYI.com. Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
