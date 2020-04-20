IRVINE, Calif., April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to a nationwide shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE) caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Kia Motors today announced that production of face shields1 has begun at its manufacturing plant in West Point, Georgia. Initial donations of medical use face shields assembled at Kia Motors Manufacturing Georgia (KMMG) will be made in Georgia, Alabama, New York and California.
With a monthly capacity of 200,000 units, the face shields are being assembled by paid volunteers from KMMG, which has implemented a series of safety measures to protect team members, including: conducting temperature scans, providing face masks and gloves, and staggering work stations. Materials are being sourced from vendors such as 3-Dimensional Services Group, a Michigan-based rapid response manufacturer supporting prototype and low volume production applications that has partnered with Kia to provide components used in the assembly of the face shields.
"Giving back in meaningful ways is a key component of Kia Motors' 'Give It Everything' strategy in the U.S. Our Accelerate the Good program identifies areas where Kia can make the biggest impact and we are proud to lend our manufacturing capabilities and talents to produce face shields that will protect America's courageous healthcare workers," said Sean Yoon, president and CEO, Kia Motors North America. "Kia is driven by an unstoppable spirit to take on and overcome challenges, and the world-class team members at Kia Motors Manufacturing Georgia have come together in support of those who are giving it everything on the frontlines of the pandemic."
Face shield production is the latest expansion of Kia's Accelerate the Good program following the company's pledge to donate a total of $1 million to non-profit partners that assist homeless youth nationwide, including Covenant House, StandUp for Kids and Family Promise. Kia's donation will help provide much needed shelter and care to help fight the spread of COVID-19. Earlier, Kia donated N95 masks and gloves to medical facilities throughout Orange County, California, where the brand's U.S. headquarters is located. The comprehensive Accelerate the Good program also includes various programs for new and existing customers facing uncertainty during the COVID-19 pandemic, such as:
- New customers – a range of programs to help ease the financial burden, including up to 120-day payment deferrals and 0%, 75-month financing on a many of Kia's most popular models.
- Existing customers – a range of service care initiatives, including concierge vehicle collection and delivery services, and 0% APR financing available for 90 days on service and maintenance at many dealers. Additionally, the Kia Promise warranty coverage extension program eases concerns experienced by some owners who may not be able to bring their vehicles to a Kia dealership for repairs due to COVID-19 but have warranties that are expiring.
- Existing customers with Kia Motors Finance – for those experiencing payment difficulties due to COVID-19, options are available to defer payments or temporarily extend leases.
Kia will continue to look for ways to best utilize its resources and support its valued customers and communities during this time.
About 3-Dimensional Services Group
The 3-Dimensional Services Group, consisting of 3-Dimensional Services, Urgent Plastic Services, Urgent Design & Manufacturing, 3-Dimensional Services-Europe and Michigan Integrated Technologies, has earned a reputation for building functional prototype parts and producing low-volume production parts 50 to 70% faster than conventional shops.
*The Telluride, Sorento and Optima (excluding Hybrid and Plug-In Hybrid) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.
_____________________________
1 This product's use has been limitedly approved by the FDA under an Emergency Use Authorization for use by healthcare providers as personal protective equipment. Use of this product is only authorized during the COVID-19 state of emergency or until FDA otherwise revokes this authorization.
2 Kia received the lowest rate of reported problems among mass market brands in the J.D. Power 2015-19 U.S. Initial Quality Studies of new vehicle owners' experiences with their own vehicle after 90 days of ownership. Visit jdpower.com/awards for more details.