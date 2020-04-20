Assembly of Personal Protective Equipment at Kia Motors Manufacturing Georgia Expands Kia's "Accelerate the Good" Efforts to Help People Impacted by the COVID-19 Pandemic -Donations set to begin this week in the area surrounding West Point, Georgia, followed by deliveries to the Georgia Emergency Management Agency as well as medical facilities in Southern California and New York -Using CDC social distancing guidelines, a portion of Kia's U.S. plant has transformed into a specialty production area capable of yielding up to 200,000 shields per month