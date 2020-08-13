IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia Motors continues to "Accelerate The Good" through the donation of personal protective equipment (PPE) to hospitals and medical facilities nationwide. This week, the Kia "Telluriders" delivered face shields to the Kheir Clinic in Los Angeles. The deliveries are part of Kia's Accelerate The Good initiatives, which includes ongoing face shield donations to medical facilities not only throughout Southern California, but also to facilities throughout Georgia, Illinois, Michigan, New Jersey, New York and Washington, D.C. The face shields are assembled at Kia Motors Manufacturing Georgia in West Point and the brand will donate more than 500,000 face shields nationwide to help in the fight against COVID-19. In addition, Kia donated $1 million to non-profit partners that assist America's homeless youth population.
About Kia Motors America
Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia Motors America continues to top quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of nearly 800 dealers in the U.S., including cars and SUVs proudly assembled in West Point, Georgia.*
For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.
*The Telluride, Sorento and K5 are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.