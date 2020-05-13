ATLANTA, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As a trusted health and lifestyle expert, Dr. Jacqueline Walters, affectionately known as 'Dr. Jackie' has garnered the respect of her peers, patients, and the public with her blend of passion-driven clinical knowledge and compassion. Dr. Jackie is the author of THE QUEEN V: EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT SEX, INTIMACY, AND DOWN THERE HEALTH CARE, and she has some tips for National Women's Health Week.
HEALTHIER CHOICES WOMEN CAN MAKE
There are excellent medicines to help women and Dr. Jackie recommends ones that offer plant-based relief. Unlike many over-the-counter pain relief gels, Boiron ARNICARE Gel not only relieves muscle pain and stiffness, but it also reduces swelling bruising. The active ingredient is Arnica montana, a type of mountain daisy. Use it at the first sign of muscle pain and stiffness. www.arnicare.com
A FIXABLE PROBLEM THAT AFFECTS WOMEN
Many women are apprehensive about using tampons, because they do not have the right information. Tampax Radiant is committed to breaking down stigmas by educating women about their periods and the facts about tampons. When used correctly, tampons are safe and should be painless. Tampax Radiant tampons are up to 100% leak and odor free so women can wear and do what they want every day of the month with confidence! They also feature: a CleanSeal Wrapper for quick and easy disposal, a LeakGuard braid that gives a sense of security and a Textured Grip for easy, comfortable placement. For more information, visit tampax.com.
SUGGESTIONS FOR PROMOTING WOMEN'S HEALTH
A good way to boost the immune system any time of year is with a vitamin. Objective's Immune and Wellness includes some of the top immune enhancers: Elderberry, Vitamin C, Propolis, and Echinacea, in a gummy for daily support to stay healthy. Sleep is also crucial to women's health but quality sleep does not always come easy. Fast Asleep sleep chocolates made with calming GABA to help relax the mind and lull one to sleep, while Saffron promotes undisturbed, better quality sleep. Stay at home with door-delivery and free shipping. Visit www.objectivewellness.com, for 25% off with the code HEALTH25.
IMPORTANT ISSUES FACING WOMEN
A lot of women have issues pertaining to dry skin. Dr. Jackie recommends Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Lotion, which is made with prebiotic oat and rich emollients. It soothes and moisturizes dry skin for a full 24 hours, and the prebiotic oat helps restore skin's pH and replenish the moisture barrier. It is clinically proven to improve the health of dry skin in just one day, with significant improvement in two weeks. It is hypoallergenic, fragrance-free, non-comedogenic and under $10 on Walmart.com.
