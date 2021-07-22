BOSTON, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KICVentures Group, a Boston-based investment firm with a portfolio of leading healthcare technology companies focused on spine surgery, recently appointed Michelle Walton to the key role of Customer Management and Investor Relations. As a licensed chiropractor with a deep background in successful relationship management, Michelle is the ideal candidate to ensure exceptional customer experiences for a wide range of clients and partners. This appointment aligns with KICVentures Group's continued strategic growth and commitment to the highest level of customer satisfaction.

Throughout a 15-year career that includes private practice clinical operations, sales, surgical consulting and executive administration, Michelle has a unique set of skills and an unwavering dedication to excellence in patient care for positive outcomes. "The KICVentures Group is thrilled to welcome such a dynamic, people-focused leader into our organization," said Chief Executive Officer Dr. Kingsley R Chin. "Michelle combines long-term clinical experience, including in ambulatory surgery centers, with a proven track record of success in building collaborative relationships with physician practices to find mutually beneficial solutions. I'm confident she will be a tremendous asset."

Michelle will oversee the development of relationships with customers across the entire KICVentures Group portfolio, and ensure customer satisfaction from both a service and product standpoint to promote retention, loyalty and growth. "Joining the KICVentures Group, I see exciting growth potential in the platform to leverage more than a decade of experience in exceeding customer and patient expectations while building high performing teams focused on achieving strategic goals," said Michelle.

About the KICVentures Group

KICVentures Group is a global healthcare investment holding company that has built a portfolio of patented and differentiated technologies focused on advancing the field of orthopedics and spine surgery since 2005. Learn more at https://www.kicventuresgroup.com/

