GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jonas Paul Eyewear announces the launch of a brand new product line of affordable and high-quality non-prescription kids sunglasses for kids ages 4-12 years old. This new line comes in addition to the brand's current product offering of prescription kids glasses and teen glasses.
"Eye health is so important to all of us at Jonas Paul, and we are so excited to offer eye protection for every kid, even if they don't need prescription glasses," said Ben Harrison, Co-Founder and CEO of Jonas Paul Eyewear. "Parents often don't realize that buying those cute heart-shaped sunnies from the grocery store can actually be doing more harm than good to the kids' eyes. These new sunglasses start at just $29 and are here to break down the idea that protective sunglasses can't be both stylish AND affordable, because they can."
With a metal kids aviator sunglass style (the "Albert/Aspen") that is great for both boys and girls and an acetate kids round sunglass style (the "Harlow") that is geared more toward girls, these sunglasses are great options for kids whether they're playing at the beach or hanging out at home. The lenses of these sunglasses offer UV400 protection and block out 100% of UVA and UVB rays. Plus, the lenses also include a backside anti-reflective coating, which means the sun's rays will be blocked from reflecting off the back of the lenses and into the child's eyes.
This new product line will contribute to Jonas Paul Eyewear's successful philanthropic program, Buy Sight, Give Sight. To date, this program has helped 228,900+ people around the world in need of care for blindness prevention. While donating glasses sometimes can be and is helpful, often times providing Vitamin A, access to hygiene, or a simple vaccine can keep an entire family from going blind.
To date, Jonas Paul Eyewear's growth and success has come from their collection of more than 70 different styles of kids and teen prescription glasses for ages 4-16. The glasses themselves range from $79 to $89, including prescription lenses, and a variety of these styles can be tried out at home with the brand's home try-on kit.
