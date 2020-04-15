HOWELL, N.J., April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- We're all in the midst of a global crisis right now; one that has interfered with our jobs, personal finances, family lives, social lives, health and overall sense of security. Many are reporting heightened levels of anxiety and stress as they try to navigate through this unprecedented situation regarding the coronavirus. In times when things are so uncertain, so rapidly changing and so concerning, many of us are experiencing a deep need for some form of relief. Plus, we know for a fact that both stress and anxiety can decrease the function of the immune system, which must be as strong as possible in order to get us through this pandemic.
WHAT KIGH HAS TO OFFER
Kigh offers a wide variety of high-quality CBD products for consumers who desire natural relief. One thing that CBD is noted for is its potential calming effects, so it's no wonder that in the last month, more and more people have decided to invest in CBD for personal daily use amid a major crisis. Kigh is helping by providing:
- 40% Off Sitewide
- Free Shipping
- Hand Sanitizer Included with Online Orders
Shop Online - Promotion Ends April 30th – https://KighCBD.com
ABOUT KIGH PRODUCTS
Kigh products provide the desirable "entourage effect" that gives the body the full variety of hemp compounds as they naturally occur, not just CBD. This can provide synergistic properties to be in full effect, meaning that a sense of calm can be more achievable.
Compounds in Kigh products include:
- CBD, CBC, CBG, CBN and other cannabinoids that work with the body's endocannabinoid system
- Terpenes
- Nutrients like omega fatty acids, amino acids and vitamins
Another reason why Kigh is so popular among consumers at the present moment is their products are readily available online. Many businesses are closed already, including ones that sell CBD directly to consumers. NJ and NY are especially affected by the current climate, meaning that non-essential businesses are shut down indefinitely. Customers are opting to buy their CBD online as a result.
ABOUT KIGH
Kigh is a CBD product company based in Howell, NJ, where they proudly serve the NJ and NY areas. They're fully committed to producing high-quality products using the best industry practices, and they offer a wide range of hemp-infused goods in local stores and on their company website.