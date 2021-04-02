PHILADELPHIA, April 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Magna Legal Services (Magna LS) and Kim Tindall & Associates (KTA), two ALM award winning court reporting and medical record retrieval industry leaders, announced today the combination of their firms. KTA was founded in 2009 by Kim Tindall. The two companies will combine operations on April 1, 2021.
With more than 500 employees, 3,500 court reporters, 5,000 interpreters and 40 litigation consultants in 20 locations across the U.S., Magna LS and KTA together will be one of the largest litigation support and consulting firms based on both size and services offered.
Both companies are known for providing exceptional service to clients. The combined company is designed for customers — a company with increased capabilities and geographic reach coupled with a commitment to delivering outstanding service. "The combination will create 80 years of industry experience and match strength with strength in both our court reporting and medical record retrieval divisions. Additionally, our KTA clients will now gain access to a wide variety of litigation support and consulting services. I am very excited for our clients, staff and court reporters," said Kim Tindall, President of KTA.
Tony Vaglica, COO of Magna LS, will be working closely with the KTA team. He added, "The addition of five KTA offices (San Antonio, Austin, Dallas, Houston and New Orleans) along with their team of freelance court reporters will streamline operations throughout Texas and Louisiana." Magna LS has existing offices in Houston and New Orleans.
Founding Partner and Executive Vice President of Sales at Magna LS, Peter Hecht, added, "The big winners in this merger are the clients from both Magna LS and KTA. We will be able to increase service levels to our Magna base in Texas while offering new powerful litigation support tools for the existing KTA clientele." Both Magna LS and KTA built their businesses to support clients from Discovery to Trial.
Magna Legal Services' CEO, Mark Williams, is excited about the addition of KTA as well. "We are delighted to welcome the KTA team to the Magna family," Williams said. "Kim and her team have extensive industry experience and have created one of the fastest growing companies in both the court reporting and record retrieval sector. Their success shows through their highly-positive customer reviews and ratings, as well as their rapid growth over the past few years."
