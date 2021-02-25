TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kimberly Glow's two divorces changed her life in ways she could not imagine. She was broken far beyond comprehension and literally, and figuratively alone.
"I felt unworthy, less than, ashamed and worried I was viewed by others as a failure," she details.
Once she discovered a path that helped her overcome the pain and suffering, she recognized she was uniquely equipped to help other women in a similar situation.
Her book, Alchemize Your Divorce: Turn the Toxic Stress of Your Marriage Into Abundant Energy for Life, is not your average self-help book. "There's a flood of self-help books about coping with divorce that never seem to work," Glow says, "I had to create a better way to help women."
Alchemize Your Divorce is a step-by-step experience that allows a woman to enjoy thought-provoking conversations, music, and the teachings and wisdom of everyday life and ancient breathing and meditation techniques.
Through energy and intention, women can feel empowered again. She believes the key to moving forward and healing. It is this that led Kimberly Glow to utilize the NES Health Bioenergetix WellNES System as a part of her program.
"The NES system builds helping us go deeper, explore what's going on under the surface, and allows us to see in real-time, which areas of the mind, body, and spirit need some additional attention and support," she says.
NES's comprehensive system is a natural fit and a key component in moving into a place of love where women can experience joyful abundance, grace, and ease.
Alchemize Your Divorce takes the reader through exercises and introspective journaling, along with her proprietary system of healing solutions called GLOW Personalized Solutions for Intentional Living. The purpose is to assist women in redesigning their life so that they may move forward from a place of love and experience joyful abundance, grace and ease.
Alchemize Your Divorce: Turn the Toxic Stress of Your Marriage Into Abundant Energy for Life by Kimberly Glow MD
ISBN-13 : 979-8566460451
Available through Amazon
