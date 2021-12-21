MARBLEHEAD, Mass., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Plant-based radical wellness company Kind Lab announced today they have released a Kind Lab selfcare toolkit for all fatigued and frazzled 45-plus women caretakers in 2022.
Stressed out to the point of insomnia and crumbling under the demands of being a business executive, mother, wife, and caregiver, Angela Arena decided to prioritize her own wellness and delved into the world of plant extracts where she discovered, refined, and made available powerful natural solutions in the form of a Kind Lab selfcare toolkit for a spectrum of health challenges faced by millions of 45-plus women every day.
"From raising a child to caring for an aging parent to helping friends deal with pandemic worries, a caregiver is anyone who sacrifices their time and energy to provide social and physical support for the benefit of a loved one. However, in too many cases, the caregiver fails to care for their primary responsibility – namely, their own health and wellness," said Arena.
"Many women fail to address their own health issues because self-care has become nearly synonymous with self-indulgence. When women are already struggling to prioritize their own wellness, anything that seems indulgent can carry a stigma of guilt or shame. That stigma holds a lot of women back and causes them to descend to the point where they're so overwhelmed that they either don't know where to start or they've normalized how they feel. Both of those situations contribute to the phenomenon of women "letting their cups run dry," Arena said.
KEEPING THE CUP FULL WITH KIND LAB'S SELFCARE TOOLKIT:
"There are many natural plant-based options available to address each woman's personalized needs," says Arena. "We've assembled a toolkit of 5 wellness resources to help women live their best lives."
1. Quality sleep
"If someone is feeling anxious or stressed out during the day, the first thing I ask them is 'how are your nights going?' Many times, people don't realize how poorly they've been sleeping. If people are struggling with daytime stresses and sadness as well a struggling with sleep, I usually recommend handling the sleep first because many times that will have a 'halo' into the day. To improve sleep, you can try several things including mediation, deep breathing, clearing the room of electronic distractions, and taking plant-based sleep supplements."
2. Regular exercise
"I recommend exercising at least three times a week – even a 15-to-30-minute workout has been shown to greatly improve overall health and well-being. You may feel too tired to exercise, but that's even a better reason to do it. "Exercise" doesn't have to mean miles of running or heavy lifting; a 20-minute walk around the block will do it. Getting outside is great because you get the bonus of sunshine."
3. Dietary changes
"Little changes can add up over time and can really make a big difference to your physical and emotional well-being – but they don't have to be overwhelming. You can start small. Cut out the extra spoon of sugar in your morning coffee and see if you feel any calmer during the day."
4. Vitamins & minerals
"Dietary supplements that help lift mood include vitamin-D, vitamin-B complex, and magnesium (magnesium glycinate)."
5. Adaptogens and nootropics
"Adaptogens are non-toxic compounds that help the body adapt to mental & physical stress and restore homeostasis (physiological balance). Nootropics are compounds that improve cognitive function, such as memory, creativity, focus, memory recall, and mood. Examples include:
- Saffron elevates mood.
- Rhodiola supports the body's ability to react to and recover from stress.
- Eleuthero (Siberian ginseng) boosts energy and mental stamina.
- Hemp extract reduces stress and balances body systems."
Angela has assembled a Kind Lab selfcare tool kit, which includes formulations that contain the nutritional support women need to navigate life in a happier, kinder, and more compassionate way during those turbulent years.
