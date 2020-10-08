Kindness Is Most Important Value Parents Want to Instill In Children, Topping Intelligence and Strong Work Ethic, According to New PARENTS Survey

Yet 76% of Moms Believe Kids Today Are Less Kind Than Past Generations Special November Kindness Issue of PARENTS Features Profiles of Inspiring Families Who Prove That Even When Life Feels Impossible We Can All Do Our Part; Guide to Help Families Become More Caring, and More