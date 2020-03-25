FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sports medicine brand, Gsport has over fifteen years of expertise manufacturing the highest industry standard in therapeutic medical products. With the sports medicine market set to experience a notable growth spurt over the next six years, Gsport has been able to expand its already successful business into the United States market.
Undoubtedly one of Gsport's best selling products is its lab-tested, high-quality kinesiology tape. Kinesiology tape is a type of athletic tape that can stick to skin, applied along the musculature of the human body. Kinesiology tape helps to lift the top layer of skin, away from the muscle tissue, for improved circulation and ease of movement. Increasing circulation is shown to reduce stress to the muscle after a workout by allowing more blood to flow to the affected areas.
But beyond endurance athletes, kinesiology tape is helping people with a whole host of medical conditions, one such condition is plantar fasciitis. Plantar fasciitis is the medical name for a condition that affects the plantar fascia, the arch tendon. This tendon makes up the thick tissue that connects the heel to the front of the foot, and it is used while walking, running, or flexing the foot.
Plantar fasciitis can be extremely painful, and the onset can be sudden without previous symptoms. The plantar fascia tears slightly from overuse, or from a biological predisposition to the condition by which the tendon is smaller than average, and therefore tears more easily under stress. Excessive stress to the plantar fascia can result from sports activities, like running, dancing, or jumping, but can also occur from standing in one place for long periods, especially on hard floors.
For this reason, even people who do not engage in any kind of athletic activity can experience plantar fasciitis. The good news is that the pain can be managed with simple daily stretching, to help increase the flexibility of the plantar fascia. But for times when the pain seems nearly unmanageable, many people are turning to kinesiology tape as a way to alleviate some of the stress on the tendon and help initiate the healing process. By wrapping the foot and ankle correctly with kinesiology tape, more blood can flow to the plantar fascia, allowing for greater ease of movement.
This is why so many people, both athletes and nonathletes alike, are turning to kinesiology tape, and experienced purveyors of the best therapeutic products on the market, like Gsport. Kinesiology tape can be easily applied and worn discreetly, helping to protect the plantar fascia from continued injury. Gsport's specialty line of kinesiology tape is easy to apply, safe, and made with all types of patients in mind, so that everyone can find the relief they need.
