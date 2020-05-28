FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gsport, a leader in the sports medicine brand industry, has over fifteen years of expertise manufacturing therapeutic medical products. Now, with the sports medicine market set to experience a notable growth spurt over the next six years, Gsport has been able to expand its already successful business into the United States market.
One of Gsport's best-selling products is its lab-tested, high-quality kinesiology tape. Kinesiology tape is a type of athletic tape that sticks to skin as it is applied along the musculature of the human body. Kinesiology tape helps to lift the top layer of skin, away from the muscle tissue, for improved circulation and ease of movement. Increasing circulation allows more blood to flow to the affected areas.
Kinesiology tape is most famously used by endurance athletes, but it has been helping people with many different issues associated with muscle strain, one such condition concerns the neck pain caused by sitting in front of a computer for long hours. "Computer neck" is an unofficial condition caused by craning one's neck in front of a computer for long periods of time. Looking down at the computer screen can cause strain on the muscles in the neck, resurfacing even after the sufferer has moved on to other activities
"Computer neck" can be extremely uncomfortable, and the effects of bad posture can linger throughout the day. Oddly enough, even sitting motionless in one position can be considered a "repetitive motion," damaging joints, muscles and the skeletal system.
Kinesiology tape is applied in very specific patterns on the body. Whether it's applied to the back, legs, or neck, both the pattern and the shape of the tape application are critical to getting the best results. For this reason, kinesiology tape has been researched for its ability to possibly help incentivize the wearer to sit correctly.
Another noted use for kinesiology tape is as a tool for after-care of injuries to a muscle or group of muscles. Applying kinesiology tape after a long day of sitting in one position in an office can help increase blood flow and alleviate some of the feelings of tightness in muscle groups that did not get enough use.
The variety of its possible applications is a good reason why so many people, both athletes and nonathletes alike, are turning to kinesiology tape from experienced purveyors of the best therapeutic products on the market, like Gsport. Kinesiology tape can be easily applied, and discreetly worn so it can be used at home or even at work, while sitting at a desk. Gsport's specialty line of kinesiology tape is made with all types of patients in mind, so that everyone can find the relief they need.
