SEATTLE, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kineta, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel immunotherapies in oncology, neuroscience and biodefense, announced today the formation of a new scientific advisory board (SAB). The SAB will collaborate with members of Kineta's management and scientific teams to support the development of the company's novel immuno-oncology programs.
"As Kineta advances our mission to develop novel immuno-therapies that transform patients' lives, we are excited to have these world-renowned professionals join our team as advisors," said Shawn Iadonato, Chief Executive Officer of Kineta. "Each individual's expertise in oncology drug development from discovery through late-stage clinical studies will provide support through this next stage of growth for our pipeline and company. We look forward to collaborating with our newly formed SAB."
Kineta scientific advisory board is comprised of the following experts:
Martin (Mac) Cheever, MD
Dr Cheever is a Professor at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center and the University of Washington. He currently is Principal Investigator and Director for the NCI-funded Cancer Immunotherapy Trials Network (CITN). The CITN has brought together leading immunotherapists from 43 foremost North American universities and cancer centers to spearhead the design and conduct of innovative early phase cancer immunotherapy trial with focus on agents that (1) perturbate immune cells and mechanisms central to effective immune responses, and; (2) are can serve as building blocks to construct optimally effective anti-cancer immune responses. In his own research prior to the CITN, Dr. Cheever identified principles of T-cell therapy and identified and developed oncogenic protein targets for cancer vaccine and T cell therapies. In 2019, Dr Cheever received the first-ever Distinguished Service Award from the Society for the Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC). Dr Cheever received his medical degree from the University of Michigan and was cofounder of Corixa Inc, a Seattle biotech company that was founded to develop cancer and infectious disease vaccines.
Lisa Coussens, PhD
Dr. Coussens is Chairwoman of the Department of Cell, Developmental & Cancer Biology, and Associate Director for Basic Research in the Knight Cancer Institute at Oregon Health & Sciences University and holds the Hildegard Lamfrom Endowed Chair in Basic Science. Dr. Coussens' research focuses on dissecting the roles of normal immune cells in regulating various facets of solid tumor development, identifying leukocyte activities that are co-opted by early tumors to support ongoing cancer development, and in understanding the role leukocytes play in regulating responses to cytotoxic, targeted and immune-based therapies. Utilizing mouse models of mesothelioma, cutaneous, head and neck, pancreas and mammary carcinoma, her research identified critical immune-regulated pathways for therapeutic targeting that are being clinically translated in combination with chemotherapy in women with metastatic triple negative breast cancer, pancreas cancer, and head & neck squamous cancer.
In recognition of her research contributions for revealing underlying mechanisms of cancer development, Dr. Coussens' has been acknowledged with multiple awards including the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Gertrude B. Elion Award (2001), the AACR-Women in Cancer Research Charlotte Friend Memorial Lectureship (2012), the 13th Rosalind E. Franklin Award from the National Cancer Institute (2015), a Doctor Honoris Causa from the University of Buenos Aires, Argentina (2018), the 12th AACR-Princess Takamatsu Memorial Lectureship (2018), a Career Award from the European Academy of Tumor Immunology (2018), the 2018 Susan G. Komen Brinker Award for Scientific Distinction in Basic Science, and recently elected as Fellow of the American Association for Advancement of Science (AAAS; 2018) and Fellow of the AACR Academy (2019).
Michael A. Curran, PhD
Dr. Curran is an Associate Professor of Immunology at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. as well as co-Scientific Director of the Oncology Research for Biologics and Immunotherapy Translation (ORBIT) program that coordinates development and production of clinical immunotherapeutic antibodies. The Curran Lab seeks to discover the underlying mechanisms of immune resistance in the "coldest" tumors, pancreatic and prostate adenocarcinoma and glioblastoma, so that rational therapeutic interventions can be developed to restore T cell infiltration and sensitivity to T cell checkpoint blockade (for which TIL are the substrate). While pursuing his postdoctoral studies at Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center, Dr. Curran published several influential manuscripts describing how T cell co-stimulatory pathways could be modulated in tandem to mediate immunologic rejection of melanomas in mice. Dr. Curran described how combination blockade of the T cell co-inhibitory receptors CTLA-4 and PD-1 promoted the rejection of a majority of murine melanomas. This work supported the launch of a Phase I clinical trial in which greater than 50% of metastatic melanoma patients experienced objective clinical responses. In addition, his subsequent immunologic studies of 4-1BB agonist antibodies earned him the Society for the Immunotherapy of Cancer's (SITC) prestigious Presidential Award.
Dr. Curran received B.A. degrees in biology and foreign affairs and a minor in computer science at the University of Virginia. He next received a Ph.D. in Immunology from Stanford University where he was awarded the McDevitt prize for the best graduate thesis in his year. Dr. Curran was the first recipient of the prestigious American Cancer Society Levy Fellowship to fund his post-doctoral studies in the lab of Dr. James P. Allison.
Mark Frohlich, MD
Dr. Frohlich is an experienced medical oncologist and biotechnology executive with expertise in drug development of cell & gene therapies, oncology, and immunology. Dr. Frohlich has been involved in the development of immunotherapies for cancer for 20 years. He was most recently Executive VP of Portfolio Strategy at Juno Therapeutics prior to its acquisition by Celgene. He previously served as Executive VP of R&D and Chief Medical Officer of Dendreon Corporation, where he led the clinical team responsible for the approval of the first cellular immunotherapy in the US and Europe (Provenge®).
Dr. Frohlich is a graduate of Yale College with a BS in Economics and Electrical Engineering summa cum laude, and Harvard Medical School with a Doctor of Medicine degree. He was Chief Medical Resident and completed an internal medicine residency and subsequently completed the oncology fellowship program, both at UCSF.
Patricia LoRusso, DO
Dr. LoRusso is a Professor of Medicine (Medical Oncology) and Associate Cancer Center Director of Experimental Therapeutics at the Yale Cancer Center. She previously served in numerous leadership roles at Wayne State University's Barbara Karmanos Cancer Institute, most recently as director of the Phase I Clinical Trials Program and of the Eisenberg Center for Experimental Therapeutics. Dr. LoRusso has served as co-chair of the NCI Cancer Therapy Evaluation Program Investigational Drug Steering Committee. She also served on the scientific committee of the AACR, and the education and scientific committees of ASCO. She is a former editor of Investigational New Drugs, is currently on the editorial board for Clinical Cancer Research and is a reviewer for several journals.
Dr. LoRusso has garnered numerous awards, including the 1999 Heroes of Breast Cancer Award, 2004 Bennett J. Cohen Educational Leadership Award for Medical Research, 2008 NCI Michaele C. Christian Oncology Development Lectureship and Award, the 2014 Targeted Anticancer Therapies (TAT) Honorary Award and the 2014 Michigan State University Distinguished Alumni Award.
Mark Middleton, MD PhD
Dr. Middleton is Professor of Experimental Cancer Medicine in the Department of Oncology, consultant Medical Oncologist at the Oxford Cancer and Haematology Center and Head of the Department of Oncology at the University of Oxford. Dr. Middleton was the Lead Cancer Clinician for the Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (2012 -2017) directed the Early Phase Cancer Trials Unit. He is Director of the Cancer Research UK Oxford Centre and co-leader of the Cancer Theme in the NIHR Biomedical Research Centre. Dr. Middleton's research concentrates on the development of new cancer drugs and on the treatment of melanoma and upper gastrointestinal tract cancers. He has overseen the development of internationally leading melanoma and upper GI clinical research groups and establishment of portfolios of early phase radiotherapy and hemato-oncology trials in Oxford. He is involved in the evaluation of novel immunotherapeutics, including pre-clinical development, trial design, proof of mechanism and proof of concept.
Dr. Middleton studied medicine at Cambridge and Oxford and trained in medical oncology at the Christie Hospital.
