DUBLIN, Ohio, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kinetics Noise Control Inc. (Kinetics) is proud to announce the launch of HealthGuard, an antiseptic acoustical panel that assists in combating the spread of viruses and bacteria, including the novel coronavirus.
HealthGuard products feature antimicrobial and bleach cleanable finishes, making it the perfect sanitary sound solution for any environment from daycares to waiting rooms to restaurants.
HealthGuard comes in two acoustical core options: HealthGuard and HealthGuard UI. The new HealthGuard panel features a polyester core with no VOCs or formaldehyde binders. The Ultra-Impact resistant facia of HealthGuard UI can stand up to kids, carts, and overall daily abuse making it ideal for high traffic areas. HealthGuard UI is one of our highest impact rated panels. At home in daycares, hallways, and waiting rooms, HealthGuard UI is the perfect sanitary solution for environments brimming with activity.
"We are proud to be able to offer this new line of products that designers can use to help keep busy environments safe," says Ben Hickey, Kinetics Room Acoustics National Sales Manager. "We know there is a demand for this product line, and we can't wait to see how these panels will be used to keep people safe and healthy!"
Visit the Kinetics website to discover what all HealthGuard has to offer: kineticsnoise.com/healthguard.
About Kinetics Noise Control
Established in 1958 as industrial consultants focused on controlling sound and vibration, Kinetics now produces the industry's largest selection of products and solutions that control airborne noise, isolate structure-borne vibration, enhance room acoustics, create quiet spaces, and restrain non-structural building systems.
About Catalyst Acoustics Group
Catalyst Acoustics Group is the parent company of an elite group of acoustic, seismic, vibration and noise control companies that together, offer the broadest portfolio of noise control solutions in the market today. The independent brands, channels to market, products and services offered by each business remain unique, while leveraging the scale, deep functional expertise, broad channel reach and significant financial resources.
