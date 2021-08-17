BOSTON, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kerafast, Inc. announced today that King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST), located in Thuwal, Saudi Arabia, is the 200th academic institution to join their international community of scientists. Kerafast is the developer of an online portal for academic researchers worldwide to share their laboratory-created reagents. The company specializes in providing access to difficult-to-obtain materials, while providing generous royalties to the investigators and their institutions. The KAUST addition brings new biomaterials to the catalog, including nanopeptide reagents used for biomedical applications.
Kerafast's Chief Operating Officer, Dr. Jennifer Rossi, said, "Our 200th institution milestone was reached by including nanopeptide reagents from the laboratory of Professor Charlotte Hauser, the first KAUST researcher to provide materials for our catalog. We are excited to work with KAUST and give back to the science community by streamlining access to rare and important research materials designed to accelerate research and cure disease."
Dr. Riddhi Shukla, technology deployment manager at KAUST Innovation, added, "We are committed to advancing research, both at our institution and on a global scale. Dr. Hauser's nanopetides are important research tools for regenerative medicine, and our collaboration with Kerafast will enable their dissemination to laboratories worldwide."
About Kerafast, Inc.
Kerafast, Inc. is a reagent company whose primary mission is to make bioresearch materials and tools easily accessible to the global scientific community through its online platform. Since its founding in 2011, Kerafast has partnered with 200 academic research institutions internationally and provided reagents to scientists in 63 countries across six continents. In 2018, Kerafast merged with Absolute Antibody, a company specializing in recombinant antibody technology. Both companies became part of the LSBio family of brands in 2020. For more information, visit Kerafast.com.
About KAUST
Established in 2009, King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) is a graduate research university devoted to finding solutions for some of the world's most pressing scientific and technological challenges in the areas of food, water, energy and the environment. With 19 research areas related to these themes and state of the art labs, KAUST has created a collaborative and interdisciplinary problem-solving environment, which has resulted in over 11,000 published papers to date. With over 100 different nationalities living, working and studying on campus, KAUST has brought together the best minds and ideas from around the world with the goal of advancing science and technology through distinctive and collaborative research. KAUST is a catalyst for innovation, economic development and social prosperity in Saudi Arabia and the world.
