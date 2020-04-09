MEBANE, NC, SHAWINIGAN, QC and TORONTO, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Luxury bedding brand Kingsdown (producing also in Québec under the brand Zedbed) is shifting its regular mattress production capabilities to manufacture beds for use in health care facilities, temporary health care outposts and treatment facilities to assist during the COVID-19 pandemic. The changeover has been completed to produce hospital beds in three of the company's factories located in Mebane, North Carolina, USA, Toronto, Ontario and Shawinigan, Quebec in Canada. We estimate that 40% of our workers at the plants would be able to keep their jobs as we launch this new production.
"In only 5 days, we managed to implement a secure local supply chain capable of supplying the American and Canadian governments with a new hospital bed concept," says David Gelinas, V.P. Zedbed, div. of Kingsdown. "Kingsdown has been manufacturing mattresses in North America for over 100 years and our products are sold around the world. We want to do our part to help with this global crisis and have set up our factories to manufacture hospital and emergency-care grade beds," said Frank Hood, President and Chief Executive Officer of Kingsdown. "We're reaching out to the hospital systems throughout North America to assess their needs to ensure we can meet them during this public health crisis. We are able to deliver mattresses or beds anywhere they may be needed in North America and stand ready to do our part to help," says Mike James, Chairman of the Board of Kingsdown.
Kingsdown has expanded its capabilities to help meet current demand for treatment and recovery beds. Changes include expedited production of its Care Xpress™ program, which includes medical-grade mattresses and specialized motion bed frames. The new program includes the Medical Vinyl Xpress™ Mattress, which is available in three profile heights, and the Motion Care Xpress™ adjustable base. The mattress features a poly core covered in a medical vinyl that is flame resistant and features anti-fungal properties. The motorized adjustable bed base features side rails and is crafted of melamine and steel and accommodates a variety of positions for optimum comfort. In addition to the adjustability of the bed, the base features telescoping legs for three different height positions – 9, 11 and 13 inches.
The Kingsdown Group is committed to providing mattresses and beds that will meet safety and healthcare standards and will function with the adjustable beds in medical centers. We are ready to work with our suppliers and partners to accommodate custom needs as they arise.
"For a company whose core values are comfort, support and well-being, it's a natural move for us to help out any way we can," Hood added.
Kingsdown Group, formed by the combination of Kingdown Inc. founded in 1904 in Mebane, North Carolina, Owen and Company (Kingsdown Canada) from Toronto and Zedbed inc. based in Shawinigan, is a manufacturer of premium mattress systems serving leading retailers globally. Each product is manufactured using handcrafted techniques combined with state-of-the-art materials and equipment, and constant reinvestments into our research and development department. Kingsdown's US headquarters are in Mebane, North Carolina, its Canadian Headquarters are in Toronto, Ontario and Zedbed operates out of Shawinigan, Québec.