KINGSTON, Ontario, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kingston Health Sciences Centre (KHSC) and Providence Care have partnered with KEYS Job Centre and vFairs to host their upcoming Virtual Job Fair on March 23, 2022. The event is open to all interested candidates, and interested parties can register here.
The event will connect candidates in a variety of fields with some of the most prestigious employers in the Kingston area.
Open roles for the Kingston Health Sciences Centre include:
- Registration Clerks
- Unit Clerks
- Medical Laboratory Technologists
- Personal Support Workers
- Nurses (RN, RPN & Nursing Support Assistants)
- Environmental Service Assistants
- Nutrition Assistants
Open roles for Providence Care include:
- Patient Food Services Assistants
- Cooks
- Nurses and Nursing Students
- Personal Support Workers
- Housekeeping/Environmental Services
- Resident Support Assistants
The virtual event will allow candidates to browse open roles, share their resume with representatives from KHSC and Providence Care, chat with recruiters about job opportunities and company culture, and even interview for open roles right within the virtual event platform. Employment Ontario Service Provider staff will also be available throughout the event to provide advice and help candidates with their job searches.
"We at KEYS Job Centre are pleased to be working alongside two of Kingston's largest and most prestigious employers. This fair will be a great opportunity to learn more about the professional opportunities currently available. Kingston is an incredible city to work and we are looking forward to an event that showcases this," noted Matthew Snell, Employer Liaison at KEYS Job Centre.
"We are happy to be able to provide the technology where people can connect and find meaningful employment with such prestigious entities within the Kingston area, added Muhammad Younas, CEO of vFairs.
To learn more about the event, or to register, please visit the event page here.
About Kingston Health Sciences Centre
Kingston Health Sciences Centre (KHSC) is Southeastern Ontario's largest acute-care academic hospital. Consisting of our Hotel Dieu Hospital site and Kingston General Hospital site, as well as the Cancer Centre of Southeastern Ontario and two research institutes, we care for more than 500,000 patients and families from across our region. As one of Kingston's largest employers, we are home to nearly 5,000 staff, more than 2,000 health-care learners and 1,000 volunteers who are committed to partnering with patients and families to ensure we continually provide high quality, compassionate care. Fully affiliated with Queen's University we are ranked as one of Canada's top research hospitals.
About Providence Care
Providence Care Hospital is one of the first publicly-funded hospital in North America to fully-integrate long-term mental health and psychiatry programs with physical rehabilitation, palliative care and complex medical management. The entire hospital has been designed to be welcoming and inclusive of all people, no matter what age, ability or needs. Providence Care Hospital brings to life the concept of person and family centred care, where everyone works in collaboration to meet the physical, emotional, social and spiritual needs of each person.
Providence Care's long-term care program is provided at Providence Manor – a 243-bed home located in downtown Kingston. The charitable home provides care for residents who have stable medical conditions, but require 24-hour nursing care. At Providence Manor, we are committed to providing you with care that is resident-focused, respectful, compassionate, safe and efficient. We are proud to be a Home that continues to provide compassionate and respectful care for residents and their families founded on the Catholic values and beliefs of our Founders', the Sisters of Providence of St. Vincent de Paul. Residents are cared for as a person with your own unique physical, emotional, social and spiritual needs.
About vFairs
vFairs strives to deliver top-class virtual events for all audiences, with an intuitive platform that recreates physical events through an immersive online experience. With a range of powerful features and dedicated support for users around the world, vFairs removes the hassle from organizing, exhibiting at, and attending events such as conferences, trade shows, and career fairs. vFairs is a 2021 Mid-Market Leader in the Virtual Event Platforms Category by G2.
Media Contact
Brianne Snell, vFairs, 519-215-3854, brianne@vfairs.com
Matthew Snell, KEYS Kingston, (613) 546-5559, matthews@keys.ca
SOURCE vFairs