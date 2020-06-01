NEW YORK, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pioneering infection prevention company Kinnos announced today the addition of veteran healthcare executive Jeffrey Kurtzer as the company's Vice President of Sales and welcomed public health expert Phyllis Silver to the Kinnos Advisory Board. Both additions follow the company's recent $6 Million financing round and reflect the growing opportunity for breakthrough infection prevention solutions at a time when the healthcare industry, frontline workers, and general public are under siege.
Prior to joining Kinnos, Kurtzer led the western region sales organization for GOJO Industries, Inc., inventors of PURELL® hand sanitizer. Silver is the former Executive Director of the Partnership for Quality Care and Deputy Director of the New York State Office of Public Health.
"We are excited to welcome Jeff and Phyllis to the Kinnos team, especially as the demand for more thorough disinfection standards becomes even more urgent during these unprecedented times," said Jason Kang, co-founder and CEO of Kinnos. "With Jeff's decades of experience leading successful sales organizations in the infection prevention space and Phyllis' seasoned perspective on healthcare, Kinnos is well-positioned to deliver Highlight® to hospitals, public transit agencies, and other organizations in need."
Kinnos' award-winning Highlight® technology is a patented color additive platform that makes it fast and easy to empower staff to more thoroughly disinfect surfaces. Combined with commercially available disinfecting products that are already widely used, Highlight® temporarily colorizes disinfectants so staff can visualize surface coverage in real-time. Highlight® overcomes language and education barriers and trains staff on proper disinfection technique every time they use a disinfectant.
"I am proud and excited to join the Kinnos team and its mission to decrease the chance of infections in our communities," said Kurtzer. "The Kinnos technology will play an important role in evolving the process of disinfection around the world."
Jeff Kurtzer
As a veteran of the healthcare supply and medical device industry with over three decades of sales and marketing experience, Kurtzer is ideally suited to help Kinnos rapidly expand its reach to health systems around the country. Most recently, he served as a sales leader at GOJO Industries, Inc., where he successfully built awareness and usage for its PURELL® brands. Prior to GOJO, Kurtzer held various sales and marketing roles at Smiths Medical and Endocare.
Phyllis Silver
As the former Executive Director of the Partnership for Quality Care, Silver is capable of helping Kinnos navigate health systems from the perspectives of both healthcare providers and healthcare workers. Silver previously spent 36 years in public service in the executive branches of both Massachusetts and New York, including as the Deputy Director of the NYS Office of Public Health, where she oversaw numerous public health programs such as disease control and emergency preparedness/response activities.
About Kinnos
Kinnos is raising the standard of health by protecting patients, health workers, and the general public from preventable infections. The company's flagship product, Highlight®, is a patented color additive platform that improves disinfection technique and compliance in real-time. Highlight® is used internationally by hospitals, first responders, and humanitarian agencies. Founded in 2014, Kinnos is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY. For more information, visit: www.kinnos.us
Media Contact:
Kinnos Inc.
media@kinnos.us