POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kira Labs Inc., a leading manufacturer of beauty innovations, has donated 5,000 hand sanitizer tubes to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward County to assist in keeping their community safe.
The hand sanitizers will be distributed throughout the organization and team to ensure children and employees have access to quality hand sanitizer. Kira Labs is reaching their goal to supply 1 million hand sanitizers to organizations in need. To date, Kira Labs has donated over 950,000 of 2.5 oz tubes of their Medyskin hand sanitizers to organizations such as Nicklaus Children's Hospital, Mount Sinai Medical Center, St.Thomas University, Meals On Wheels and others.
"We're extremely grateful to Kira Labs for its generous donation of more than 5,000 tubes of hand sanitizer," said Malena Mendez, president and CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward. "The hand sanitizer will go into the backpacks we give to all our kids before school year begins, plus we'll provide it to all the families we serve. Thanks to Kira Labs, we're able to help our families fight germs to keep everyone healthy – now more important than ever," said Malena Mendez CEO Big Brothers Big Sisters Of Broward
Kira Labs Culture Committee President, Anthony Porter was part of the Big Brothers Big Sisters program as a Little several years ago. The team was honored to give back to an organization whose mission is to "create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth.
"Funny how things go full circle. I had not thought about my time within the Big Brother Big Sister programs in years. Not even when it was placed on our list of donations due for delivery. But right when they began giving a tour of the facility it came back to me even reminded me of what may of inspired a certain big truck obsession of mine," said Anthony Porter, Big Brother Big Sister Little and Kira Labs Culture Committee President.
About Kira Labs
The Kira Labs history and growth embodies the classic American Dream story - an immigrant and a self-starting entrepreneur decides to start a business in his garage. Arriving from Australia in 2001 to his now adopted home in Florida, David Rosen and his wife Lindi established a family while starting their company, Kira Labs. CEO and Founder, Rosen is quick to point out "our team has helped us grow from our humble start hand bottling skin care to a thriving and award-winning cosmetic manufacturer and beauty innovator."
Specializing in beauty, home and pet products, Kira Labs has grown in reputation and size to produce over 30 brands.
"We are culture focused, agile, vertical, and fast to market," according to Rosen. "The key is understanding retail needs and consumer behavior. We are proudly Made in the USA, delivering our own brands with quality, value and a wow experience" Kira Labs operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer both developing and manufacturing its own internally developed and wholly owned brands. For more information, visit http://www.kiralabs.com.
About Big Brothers and Sisters
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward County is dedicated to creating and supporting one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. Its larger vision is for all youth to achieve their full potential. For more information, call (954) 584-9990, email info@bbbsbroward.org or visit http://www.BBBSBroward.org.
Programs:
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward programs include: Community-Based Mentoring, the traditional Big Brothers Big Sisters relationship, with Bigs and Littles getting together on their own to share fun activities; School-Based Mentoring, where Bigs and Littles meet at school; Mentoring Children of Promise for youth coping with parental incarceration; BigPride, specific to the needs and vulnerabilities of LGBTQ+ youth; Inspire Within, mentoring youth transitioning from foster care; Bigs in Blue, connecting youth with mentors from law enforcement; and School to Work, which introduces middle schoolers to the workplace.
Impact:
92% of former Littles surveyed reported an increase in their willingness to learn and their educational expectations
97% of former Littles surveyed showed a decrease in risky behaviors (like drugs, alcohol and tobacco)
79% of former Littles surveyed graduated high school and have expectations of going to (and finishing) college
83% of former Littles surveyed agree that their Big instilled values and principles that have guided them through life
