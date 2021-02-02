Kira Pharmaceuticals is a global biotechnology company pioneering a new generation of complement-targeted therapies to treat immune-mediated diseases. Enabled by its proprietary LOGIC drug discovery platform, Kira is committed to advancing first-in-class and best-in-class therapies to patients around the world. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts with an R&D center in Suzhou, China. (PRNewsfoto/Kira Pharmaceuticals)

Kira Pharmaceuticals is a global biotechnology company pioneering a new generation of complement-targeted therapies to treat immune-mediated diseases. Enabled by its proprietary LOGIC drug discovery platform, Kira is committed to advancing first-in-class and best-in-class therapies to patients around the world. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts with an R&D center in Suzhou, China. (PRNewsfoto/Kira Pharmaceuticals)

 By Kira Pharmaceuticals

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and SUZHOU, JIANGSU, China, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kira Pharmaceuticals, a global biotechnology company pioneering a new generation of complement-targeted therapies to treat immune-mediated diseases, announced today that the first healthy volunteer has been successfully dosed in a first-in-human Phase 1 clinical trial for its lead investigational therapy P014. This randomized, double blind, placebo-controlled study will evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics (PK) and pharmacodynamics (PD) of escalating single and multiple doses of P014.  These data will guide dose selection as well as provide essential supportive information for the design of trials for patients living with complement-mediated diseases.   

P014 is a bi-functional, first-in-class biologic with a unique mechanism of action. Designed to block two separate rate-limiting steps in the complement activation cascade critical for disease development, P014 provides a powerful and selective approach to inhibit the complement system. P014 has also been engineered to have an extended half-life and potency, with the opportunity for subcutaneous administration at home by the patient.

"Today marks a pivotal milestone for Kira Pharmaceuticals as we transition into a clinical stage company," said Frederick Beddingfield, MD, PhD, CEO at Kira Pharmaceuticals. "The data generated from this Phase 1 study will provide important information about P014's safety and tolerability profile as well as biomarkers and ex-vivo surrogate measurements of drug efficacy data that will inform our understanding of how the drug is impacting target biology. These data will be invaluable as we consider P014 for treatment of a range of complement-mediated diseases."

Founded by some of the foremost experts in complement biology, Kira Pharmaceuticals has designed its LOGIC drug discovery platform (Lead identification, Optimization and attribute Generation, In vivo Confirmation) to overcome the inherent challenges of complement drug discovery. The complement system is a key driver and amplifier of inflammation and tissue damage in many human diseases but is complex and has been historically difficult to target. Kira's LOGIC platform improves target selection and validation and the design and development of therapies with superior efficacy and longer lasting inhibition.  

About Kira Pharmaceuticals

Kira Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing complement-targeted therapies to treat immune-mediated diseases. Enabled by its LOGIC drug discovery platform, the company is committed to advancing first-in-class and best-in-class therapies to transform the lives of patients with complement-driven diseases. With offices in Cambridge, Massachusetts and an R&D center in Suzhou, China, Kira Pharmaceuticals is committed to establishing a global footprint and advancing life-changing therapies to patients around the world. For more information, please visit www.kirapharma.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kira-pharmaceuticals-announces-first-participant-dosed-in-phase-1-clinical-trial-for-p014-a-bifunctional-biologic-medicine-301219583.html

SOURCE Kira Pharmaceuticals

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.