SEATTLE, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KitoTech Medical, a Seattle-based medical device company, announced today that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued U.S. Patent No. 10,939,912 entitled "MICROSTRUCTURE-BASED SYSTEMS, APPARATUS, AND METHODS FOR WOUND CLOSURE." The patent is directed at key features of the company's microMend® wound closure products that are based on the company's proprietary Microstaple technology. KitoTech also has an issued patent in Europe and a newly granted patent in Japan on its microMend products.
"We are excited to have the issuance of our second U.S. patent which further strengthens the IP position for microMend products. The new patent expands our IP to protect novel aspects of the products that are essential for optimal wound closure. We believe that microMend is revolutionary in the field of wound closure and are committed to building a strong IP position for our fundamental technology and microMend products," says Dr. Ronald Berenson, President and CEO of KitoTech Medical.
About microMend®
microMend consists of an array of miniature stainless steel staples (Microstaples) attached to an adhesive backing that combines the holding strength of a suture with the simplicity of applying a bandage. It is designed to provide medical personnel with a cost-effective, time saving and easy-to-use option for closing lacerations, skin tears, surgical incisions, and other wounds. microMend consumer products make it possible for people to close lacerations at home, in the outdoors or elsewhere without the inconvenience and costs associated with ER and Urgent Care Clinic visits.
About KitoTech Medical
KitoTech Medical is a medical device company spun out of the University of Washington that is using its patented Microstaples Technology platform to develop and commercialize products for wound closure and wound care. Additional product and company information can be found online at http://www.micromendskinclosure.com.
