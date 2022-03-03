NEW YORK, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KiwiTech, LLC, a frontrunner in providing a support ecosystem to early and growth-stage startups across the globe, entered into a strategic partnership with a US-based healthtech startup MR3Health, well-known for its full-service Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) solutions. The partnership will see KiwiTech and MR3Health working together to develop innovative healthcare solutions which meet the needs of providers and patients alike.
"We are excited about this new partnership with MR3Health," said KiwiTech CEO & Founder Rahul Gupta. "Our team has a lot of experience in building and scaling innovative startups in a similar domain, and we're looking forward to working with MR3Health to bring innovative solutions in the HealthTech arena."
Going forward with the partnership, KiwiTech will collaborate with MR3Health to create meaningful growth opportunities by supporting them throughout their journey. KiwiTech will also extend access to its network of investors, mentors, and industry experts spanning across the globe to MR3Health's Team, to guide them with their journey forward.
Stan Marett, MCS, President of MR3Health shared the similar notion and said, "We are excited to be partnering with KiwiTech and their vast resources and experience in the startup space. We believe this will be a great opportunity for MR3Health to connect with some of the best and brightest startups around the world, as well as gain access to the vast network of mentors, investors, and industry experts which KiwiTech has built over the span of these years."
About MR3Health
MR3 Health is a full-service remote patient monitoring (RPM) company bringing an innovative combination of service and medical technology to physicians, podiatrists, their clinical teams and their patients to help prevent the complications associated with chronic diseases like hypertension and diabetes. MR3 monitors patients on a daily basis, identifying those with negative physiologic trends.
About KiwiTech
Headquartered in New York, KiwiTech is a growing ecosystem of entrepreneurs, investors, and mentors. The company helps early and growth-stage startups build viable products, drive traction, raise capital, and scale their businesses. KiwiTech is currently home to 3,000+ transatlantic investors and 500+ portfolio companies across 15+ industries undergoing disruption. The company takes pride in its 500+ strong team that has breadth and depth of experience in emerging and existing technologies. Its clientele comprises Fortune 1000 companies and many more that are on their way to becoming unicorns.
