HONEOYE FALLS, N.Y., April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KJT Group, Inc. is proud to announce it is one of Rochester's Top Workplaces. This is the fourth time that KJT Group has been recognized as one of the top 40 small businesses (35-124 employees) to work for in the Rochester area.
KJT Group President & COO, Michaela Gascon remarked, "Being named one of the best workplaces in Rochester is always an honor. Our company culture has been a focus since the early days, and we remain committed to fostering sustainable relationships not only with our clients, but within our organization as well. Great people make achieving great things easier."
Top Workplaces are determined by the results of employee workplace surveys facilitated by Energage, an employee research and consulting firm. Energage conducts regional Top Workplace surveys across the United States. In the Rochester region alone, 100 employers took the survey. Combined, they employ 16,288 people. Sixty-six Rochester-area employers scored well enough to earn recognition on the Top Workplaces list.
To view the complete list of Rochester's Top Workplaces, click here. For more information about Top Workplaces and Energage, visit www.topworkplaces.com and www.energage.com.
About KJT Group: KJT Group (http://www.kjtgroup.com) is a design thinking market research and consulting firm. Through co-creative partnerships with their life sciences clients, KJT Group captures actionable insights that enhance strategic and tactical decision-making. Founded in 2007, KJT Group is a 100% employee-owned company with nearly 50 full-time staff across the United States. KJT Group is a member of Intellus Worldwide, the European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association (EphMRA), and the British Healthcare Business Intelligence Association (BHBIA).
Press Contact:
Troy Allen
Marketing Manager
KJT Group Inc.
6 East St.
Honeoye Falls, NY 14472
585.624.8050
237284@email4pr.com