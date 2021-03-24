Klarisana logo

DENVER, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Klarisana Behavioral Health and Klarisana Ketamine Centers mourn the tragic loss of life in Boulder, Colorado, on March 22, 2021. Ten lives were lost in this senseless act of violence.

To honor the lives of those lost, Klarisana will be providing, at no out-of-pocket cost, counseling and mental health services to the families of those lost in yesterday's tragedy.

"Our entire company was shaken to its core and moved by the recent tragedy in Boulder," said Klarisana CEO Neil Haznar.

Haznar continued, "As a company with a behavioral health focus geared toward healing trauma, PTSD, and anxiety, Klarisana is in a position to help. Our company was built with a mission to rebuild lives. We want to be here for the families of the victims. We encourage these people to contact us if we can be of service in any way. We are here for you."

Family members of those lost need only to reach out to Klarisana's not-for-profit division, Klarisana Outreach, to set up their no-cost intake and treatment. Please email 305903@email4pr.com for more information.

Founded in 2015, Klarisana is a national leader in behavioral health and innovative ketamine therapies to treat depression, anxiety, PTSD, mental health, and chronic pain conditions.

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Stephen Tullos at 412-901-7444 or 305903@email4pr.com.

