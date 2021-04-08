HOUSTON, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- symplr®, a global leader in enterprise healthcare governance, risk management, and compliance ("GRC") and hospital operations SaaS solutions, today announced that it was ranked third among large software vendors in a new specialty report on vendor performance in response to the COVID-19 crisis from KLAS.
In 2020, KLAS Research kept a very close watch as the COVID-19 pandemic changed the world, permanently impacting healthcare organizations. During these tumultuous times, healthcare providers relied on their technology and service vendors. KLAS Research has released a Vendor Performance in Response to the COVID-19 Crisis report, naming symplr as one of the top vendors, ranking #3, in front of a long list of technology vendors.
"Our customers are at the heart of everything we do – that was no different in 2020," said BJ Schaknowski, CEO of symplr. "As COVID-19 developed, it was important that we stayed closely aligned with our customers' needs as daily, sometimes hourly changes affected them. Our exclusive focus on healthcare and strong customer relationships helped us be a better partner, so that our customers could focus on the important task of delivering excellent care."
symplr's solutions span operational functions across provider data management, workforce management, contract management, spend management, compliance, quality, safety, and access management, helping improve processes, and drive positive outcomes for patients, staff, providers, and leadership.
"symplr has helped customers through particularly difficult staffing challenges resulting from COVID-19," said Adam Gale, President of KLAS. "Customers report that symplr has worked tirelessly with them through software changes, support needs and difficult questions."
About symplr
As the global leader in healthcare governance, risk management, and compliance software, symplr has a single mission: to make healthcare GRC simpler, resulting in improved efficiency, better outcomes, and safer patients. symplr customers depend on our provider data management, workforce management, contract and spend management, access management and compliance, quality, safety solutions to drive positive outcomes and to protect their patients and staff. More information is available at http://www.symplr.com.
About KLAS
KLAS has been providing accurate, honest, and impartial insights for the healthcare IT (HIT) industry since 1996. The KLAS mission is to improve the world's healthcare by amplifying the voice of providers and payers. The scope of our research is constantly expanding to best fit market needs as technology becomes increasingly sophisticated. KLAS finds the hard-to-get HIT data by building strong relationships with our payer and provider friends in the industry. Learn more at http://www.klasresearch.com.
