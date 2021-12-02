FRANKLIN, Tenn., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SureTest, Inc., which provides a turnkey test automation solution to health systems for their EHR and third-party application testing processes, has earned high customer experience marks from KLAS Research for the company's test automation solution.
The company garnered an A+ across all Key Performance Indicators and a 100% rating in overall customer satisfaction from a small but significant database of current SureTest customers, representing academic and large hospital health systems as well as smaller hospital systems. KPIs measured were: support integration goals, executive involvement, product functionality, and the respondents' likelihood of recommending the SureTest solution to other hospital systems.
"We are delighted to see how our game-changing solution is making such a huge difference for our clients," says Laura O'Toole, chief executive officer and SureTest co-founder. "It's a turnkey managed service solution that gives back thousands of hours each year to analysts and clinicians so they can focus on other strategic initiatives."
Customers polled in the report also cited SureTest's customer support. According to one health system manager, "SureTest's customer support is really good. We opened a new department, and that was a script we hadn't provided, but SureTest was very adaptable. Their support and willingness to bend over backward to ensure they are providing the best service they can is phenomenal. I wish other vendors were more like SureTest."
KLAS data and reports are a compilation of websites, healthcare industry reports, interviews with healthcare, payer, and employer organization executives and managers, and interviews with vendor and consultant organizations. They also represent the combined candid opinions of actual people from healthcare, payer, and employer organizations regarding how their vendors, products, and/or services perform against their organization's objectives and expectations. Significant variables—including a respondent's role within their organization as well as the organization's type (rural, teaching, specialty, etc.), size, objectives, depth/breadth of software use, software version, and system infrastructure/network—impact opinions and preclude an exact apples-to-apples comparison or a finely tuned statistical analysis.
About SureTest
Founded in 2020, the company began as a vision of its partners, who are former leaders at Santa Rosa Consulting. SureTest provides an intelligent test automation solution to empower health systems to transform their entire EHR and other third-party application testing process and redeem thousands of staff hours annually. This is truly a turnkey test automation solution allowing you to optimize staff, realize game-changing efficiency, and improve patient care. Our solution precisely emulates your end-user experiences and validates workflow integrity so quickly it will revolutionize your entire approach to system upgrades and new implementations. For more information, visit SureTest.health, call 615.721.3233, or email connect@SureTest.health. You can also follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.
About KLAS Research
KLAS is a research and insights firm on a global mission to improve healthcare delivery by amplifying the provider's voice. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals and clinicians, KLAS gathers data and insights on software, services and medical equipment to deliver timely reports, trends and statistical overviews. The research directly represents the provider voice and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. Follow KLAS on Twitter. Learn more at: https://www.klasresearch.com.
Media Contact
Gala Wilson, SureTest, Inc., +1 8139661920, gwilson@suretest.health
SOURCE SureTest, Inc.