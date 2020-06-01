TEL AVIV, Israel, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Medial EarlySign™ (earlysign.com), a leader in AI-based clinical solutions to aid in the early detection and prevention of high-burden diseases, announced its recognition as an emerging healthcare AI company in a new KLAS® Research eTech Spotlight Report. The report, based on detailed feedback from EarlySign customers regarding their satisfaction with EarlySign's technology and approach to partnership, highlighted the company's ability to help healthcare organizations predict and manage high-risk patients across a variety of health conditions.
EarlySign received an overall grade of A (a rating of 8.19–8.54 on a scale of 1–9) in assessing the value of its contribution in helping healthcare providers achieve their desired outcomes. The report further acknowledged EarlySign's top strengths, which include providing a user-friendly product and service-oriented culture. Customers reported they are highly satisfied with the executive engagement and customer support they receive, with 100% of respondents saying they would buy EarlySign's product again.
"While integration and ROI measurement for any health AI implementation can take time, our approach derives powerful insights from commonly available data for immediate intervention," said Jeremy Orr MD, CEO of Medial EarlySign. "Our rigorous testing, validation and clinical experience are foundational to our solutions. This report validates the value of our technology and role as true partners in helping healthcare providers achieve their population health and patient care goals."
The KLAS report recognizes EarlySign's rigorous algorithms, trained on data sets comprising hundreds of thousands of individuals and validated on an additional data set of 2 million individuals, to evaluate patient data and determine disease risks for early treatment interventions. EarlySign's outcome-focused software solutions (AlgoMarkers™) can help healthcare providers identify patients at high risk for conditions such as lower GI disorders, prediabetic progression to diabetes, and downstream diabetic complications such as chronic kidney disease, as well as complications related to Flu and COVID-19.
About Medial EarlySign
Medial EarlySign helps healthcare systems with early detection and prevention of high-burden diseases. Their suite of outcome-focused software solutions (AlgoMarkers™) find subtle, early signs of high-risk patient trajectories in existing lab results and ordinary EHR data already collected in the course of routine care. EarlySign's AlgoMarkers can help clients identify patients at high risk for conditions such as lower GI disorders, prediabetic progression to diabetes, and downstream diabetic complications such as chronic kidney disease (CKD). The algorithmic models developed using the company's machine learning approach are supported by peer-reviewed research published by internationally recognized health organizations and hospitals. Founded in 2013, Medial EarlySign is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel with US headquarters in Colorado. For more information, please visit: https://earlysign.com/.
