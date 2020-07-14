HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kmart Pharmacy today announced that it is partnering with ScriptDrop to introduce a service to provide home delivery of prescriptions within a 10-mile radius of the pharmacy, Monday through Friday.
"The need for prescription delivery has never been greater," said Jennifer Speares Lehman, registered pharmacist and Divisional Vice President for Kmart Pharmacy. "Vulnerable patients need a way to get their essential medications without leaving home, as all Americans have been cautioned to continue social distancing for the time being."
With ScriptDrop's service, Kmart Pharmacy customers can remain safe at home while continuing to receive the medications they need to maintain their health. In addition, all deliveries will be contact-free for the near future. Prescriptions will be dropped off at the patient's door, and patients will not need to sign for the delivery.
"Our first priority is the health of our members, so we're pleased to be able to provide customers with their necessary prescriptions without the added risk of having to leave their homes," Speares Lehman said. "Our collaboration with ScriptDrop marks the start of a new era for Kmart Pharmacy, with regards to both convenience and health."
"We're pleased to team up with Kmart Pharmacy to enable same-day delivery for its customers," ScriptDrop CEO Amanda Epp said. "It's important to increase prescription access for vulnerable patients right now."
Taking advantage of the ScriptDrop service at Kmart Pharmacy is easy for customers. Here's how it works:
- Customer will receive a "Ready for Pickup" text message once their prescription is ready, indicating a delivery option with a link to follow.
- Customer will confirm delivery information and pay the $8 delivery fee*.
- Same Day delivery is available for customers within 10 miles and Next Day delivery is available up to 150 miles.
- If the customer requests delivery before 11 a.m., they will receive their prescription the same day, after 2 p.m. If the request comes after 11 a.m., they will receive their prescription the next business day. Orders placed after 11 a.m. on Friday will be delivered on Monday.
*The fee may vary depending on your pharmacy location.
Patients and pharmacists can learn more about ScriptDrop by visiting https://scriptdrop.co/.
About Kmart
Kmart is a leading integrated retailer offering quality products through a portfolio of exclusive brands that include Jaclyn Smith, Joe Boxer and Route 66. Kmart is part of Shop Your Way, a rewards shopping platform where members can earn points and receive benefits both in stores and online. Kmart is also home to Kmart Pharmacy, which features best-in-class patient care for its members and customers. Kmart is a proud corporate partner of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. For more information, visit the Kmart website at www.kmart.com.
About ScriptDrop
ScriptDrop's team of healthcare experts has revolutionized prescription delivery by seamlessly connecting pharmacies and patients to a network of trained, professional couriers & delivery drivers through their proprietary technology. Established in 2017, ScriptDrop partners with pharmacies, health systems and couriers to ensure patients get their needed medication as safely and efficiently as possible. With delivery options across all 50 states, ScriptDrop is the first prescription delivery that provides two avenues for patients to get their prescriptions, including a pharmacy-initiated and patient-initiated solution, which covers all bases when working to reduce abandonment and improve outcomes. ScriptDrop is based in Columbus, Ohio with a mission to help one billion patients, one prescription at a time.
