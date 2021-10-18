ATLANTA, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Save money and time with Knee+, a convenient laser and LED light therapy solution that provides clinical-level attention to help reduce chronic pain from the comfort of home.
Many people struggling with chronic pain go through a cycle of prescription pain solutions, physical therapy, steroid injections and surgery only to end up disappointed with results and a change of lifestyle. Knee+ is a small, modular device, featuring magnetic bands that can accurately pinpoint pain and areas of inflammation. Knee+ is battery-driven so it can connect easily, stay secure and help provide relief without being tethered near an outlet. Recharge Knee+ with the portable, magnetic charging dock that can also be used to recharge the batteries, so it's readily available to use from anywhere.
Current light therapy treatment options aren't easily accessible or functional and usually come with a high price tag. Given the continued rise of opioid addiction and health complications from prolonged use of over-the-counter medications, people are looking for a new form of pain relief and treatment that doesn't involve trips to the pharmacy. Multiple rounds of weekly visits to a doctors office can be time consuming and isn't always covered by insurance. Typical light therapy treatments lack affordability, convenience and only use LED lights that don't effectively penetrate joint and internal tissue to target the source of their chronic pain.
"What we can do now with these light therapy devices is unbelievably powerful from an inflammation and pain standpoint, and we're just beginning to scratch the surface," said Reviiv co-founder, Forrest Smith. "Knee+ has the potential to help millions of people by offering an alternative that gets them out of the treatment cycle that typically ends in total knee replacement."
In addition to being an affordable and convenient therapy alternative, Knee+ features a free smartphone app that provides reminders for sessions, a timer during sessions, as well as meditations and soundscapes during sessions. The smartphone app also provides standard leg exercises to improve strength before and after use.
Knee+ is one size fits most and is available to pre-order by visiting pr.go2.fund/kneeplus.
About Reviiv Light LLC.
Reviiv is a company specializing in light therapy. The team includes physiotherapists, scientists, medical professionals, and product geeks. With the team's extensive research, expertise in LED lighting, the goal is to make a product that enables people who are struggling with pain to improve their quality of life without spending countless amounts of money and time in a doctor's office. For more information, visit https://reviivlight.com/.
