TORONTO, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Osteoarthritis of the knee is a leading cause of disability in the world, especially among the elderly population. Biotech and pharmaceutical companies are continuing to design clinical trials that test the safety and efficacy of new products to slow down, halt or even reverse disease progression.
Imaging plays an important role in the design of such clinical trials, as selecting the appropriate imaging modalities, assessments and endpoints are critical to conducting a successful study.
In the first half of this webinar, Dr. Timothy Mosher, MD, Radiologist Consultant and Faculty Director at Medical Metrics, Inc., will provide attendees with a basic understanding of the common imaging modalities for evaluation of knee osteoarthritis and how imaging can be used for subject selection and evaluation of the investigational product for two types of knee osteoarthritis clinical trials: treatments focused on symptom modification and treatments focused on cartilage repair.
In the second half of the webinar, experts from MCRA LLC, Dave McGurl, Senior Director, Regulatory Affairs and Iman Ahmad, Senior Director, Clinical Affairs, will discuss endpoint design and other regulatory considerations for those two scenarios, as well as the importance of properly monitoring sites for imaging protocol compliance and image quality throughout osteoarthritis clinical trials.
Register for this live webinar on Friday, November 5, 2021 at 2pm EDT to learn how imaging can be leveraged for knee osteoarthritis clinical trials focused on symptom vs. structural modification, and the practicality and implementation of common X-ray vs. MRI assessments.
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Knee Osteoarthritis Clinical Trial Design: An Imaging-Based Approach.
