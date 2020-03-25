ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Warming hearts and heads with lovingly handmade knit and crocheted creations for cancer patients, Knots of Love is a non-profit organization that distributes free beanies and blankets to chemotherapy patients across the nation. 

Knots of Love will hold the first-ever virtual crochet & knit-a-thon this Saturday from 12pm to 3pm Pacific Standard time
Knots of Love offers a thread of hope that connects and heals, one special beanie at a time.
Providing 1,000 hand-knit and crocheted stylish beanies on a weekly basis at zero cost to hospitals, physicians, patients and their families is no small task. They are close to reaching their 1 /2 million milestone of beanies and blankets given away since their inception in 2007.

Our Virtual Crochet & Knit-a-Thon:
It's a party! Nothing is broken. We are part of a solution. Cancer doesn't care about Coronavirus. 

With our Crochet and Knit-a-Thon we will tell cancer patients that we haven't forgotten about them and we will, once again, very soon, begin shipping everything we make during the Crochet & Knit-a-Thon and more to hospitals across the United States. Just as we did before COVID-19. 

"Knots of Love makers are coming together to brighten the lives of cancer patients. We are still here for them," said Christine Fabiani, Founder.

If you would like to make a donation please visit their website knotsoflove.org. They remain committed in making a lasting difference! They need your gentle heart & compassionate kindness to accomplish their mission.

Christine Fabiani is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.
Topic: First Ever Nationwide Virtual Crochet & Knit-a-Thon
Time: Mar 28, 2020 12:00 PM Pacific Time (US and Canada)

Join Zoom Meeting
https://zoom.us/j/105898980

Meeting ID: 105 898 980

One tap mobile
+16699009128, 105898980# US (San Jose)
+13462487799, 105898980# US (Houston)
Dial by your location 
        +1 669 900 9128 US (San Jose
        +1 346 248 7799 US (Houston
        +1 253 215 8782 US 
        +1 301 715 8592 US 
        +1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago
        +1 646 558 8656 US (New York)
Meeting ID: 105 898 980
Find your local number:  https://zoom.us/u/ab2sqoT9F R 

 

