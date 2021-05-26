ST. LOUIS, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KnowledgeLake, a leading provider of intelligent document processing solutions, today announced that it has added four new partners to its rapidly expanding channel partner network. The growth of KnowledgeLake's channel program was a significant contributor to the company's record revenues in 2020, which grew 90 percent year-over-year.
"As the world emerges from a global pandemic, the pace of digital transformation and IT modernization is accelerating, which is why it's so critical that we partner with the right companies to meet market demand," said Ron Cameron, CEO, KnowledgeLake. "We're looking forward to working with our new partners to help them solve the content and process management challenges many of their prospects and customers face, while also helping them to expand their customer portfolio and bottom line."
The new partners bring expertise in their respective markets along with a commitment to maximizing their client's investment In Microsoft solutions:
- With expertise in telecom, healthcare, financial services and insurance, Advantage Point Solutions (APS) is a professional services organization that provides a wide range of IT contract staffing and project solutions. The KnowledgeLake partnership will enable APS to automate and streamline its clients' repetitive back-office document processes.
- Covenant Technology Partners, a Microsoft Gold Partner, has been helping organizations successfully deploy Microsoft solutions since 2004. KnowledgeLake's tight integration with Microsoft SharePoint will allow Covenant to provide industry-leading, end-to-end document management and process automation to their clients in industries that include manufacturing, finance, construction, and retail.
- First Digital is a South Africa-based IT consulting company specializing in business process management, application development, cloud, and more. The firm will leverage its KnowledgeLake partnership to digitize its clients' paper and unstructured digital content for effective storage, retrieval, and use in workflow automation.
- With multiple locations across the U.S., Sparkhound is a leading digital solutions firm providing cloud services, custom applications, advanced analytics, and managed enterprise services. The partnership with KnowledgeLake will empower SparkHound to better serve its customers by increasing operational efficiency and decreasing their dependance on paper processes.
About KnowledgeLake
KnowledgeLake is a worldwide leader in intelligent capture and process automation. KnowledgeLake is the only end-to-end, fully cloud-native solution for document processing, enabling organizations to capture, process and manage their content in a single platform. The company combines intelligent document capture and robotic process automation (RPA) to increase productivity. Two million users worldwide employ KnowledgeLake to work faster and more efficiently. For more information, visit knowledgelake.com.
