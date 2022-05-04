Leading senior living operator invests in smart technology to deliver better care and quality of life for older adults
RALEIGH, N.C., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, K4Connect, a mission-driven healthtech company integrating the best in technology to serve and empower older adults and individuals living with disabilities, announced its partnership with Knute Nelson, a non-profit aging services and senior living provider serving West Central Minnesota and Eastern North Dakota. This technology partnership brings innovative care and services to older adults in Knute Nelson's senior living campuses, Autumn Cottages, Crystal Brook, Grand Arbor, Knute Nelson Care Center and Nelson Gables. With K4Connect's solution designed specifically for older adults, Knute Nelson is delivering premium care and hospitality to over 8,000 residents and their families each year through their continuum of aging services.
Knute Nelson launched K4Community, the flagship senior living solution by K4Connect, in its communities in early March 2022 and is the first senior living operator in Minnesota to offer the industry-leading technology. With K4Community, residents now have access to digital engagement, communication and informational tooling that keeps them informed with real-time updates and enables greater socialization and connection to loved ones. The challenges of the pandemic over the last two years amplified the urgency for these types of digital resources in senior living, quickly shifting technology investments from amenity to necessity for operators across the nation.
"As technology adoption in aging services continues to rise post-pandemic, senior living organizations are integrating more tech to meet the demands of residents and caregiving teams. Knute Nelson is leading this charge in Central Minnesota, running an innovative resident care and services program that is underpinned by a strong technology strategy. With K4Community, they'll have the ability to continuously scale that vision and deliver more informed care with access to enterprise data and analytics," said K4Connect CEO & Co-Founder, Scott Moody.
Knute Nelson residents now have access to three core K4Community technology modules: K4Community Plus, a comprehensive mobile and web application with a free companion Friends & Family app, K4Community Digital Signage, dynamic digital communications signage, and K4Community Direct Broadcast, a community-owned TV channel that reaches residents directly in their rooms with interactive and static content (fitness, entertainment, community schedules, and more). For community staff, new advanced back-office tooling seamlessly scales resident and community management, creating a more connected and efficient workplace for teams. All of these technologies are powered by K4Connect's patented operating system, integrating a community's entire technology landscape into a single comprehensive platform that delivers critical enterprise data insights into resident and staff technology usage.
"We're committed to supporting the region's aging adult community by enriching the lives of everyone that we serve. Keeping pace with technologies that can provide real value to our residents is key to making that vision a reality," said Knute Nelson VP of Operations, Brittney Thoreson. "We couldn't be more excited to add K4Community to our resident and staff technology offerings at Knute Nelson."
K4Connect is the leading provider of technologies for senior living residents and staff. Knute Nelson is the company's first operator partnership in Minnesota, expanding upon its already growing impact in the Midwest. To learn more, visit http://www.K4Connect.com.
About Knute Nelson
Knute Nelson, a 501c3 non-profit, faith-based corporation, is an innovative leader in senior housing and health care that offers a full family of services to the West Central Minnesota region. For information on Knute Nelson visit knutenelson.org or call (320) 763-6653.
About K4Connect
K4Connect is a mission-driven healthtech company that integrates the best in technologies and services to serve and empower older adults and individuals living with disabilities. We believe meaningful technologies have the power to make the lives of older adults simpler, healthier and happier. Our leading solution for senior living, K4Community, is an ecosystem of smart products and features that help residents live more independently while streamlining staff workflows and driving operational efficiencies for operators. The entire K4Community experience is powered by our patented FusionOS operating system, enabling all of our community partners to finally unlock the value of enterprise data.
Based in Raleigh, N.C., K4Connect is currently serving thousands of senior living residents and staff at continuing care, independent living and assisted living communities across the nation.
Media Contact
Natalie Jones, K4Connect, 1 919 297-2921, marketing@k4connect.com
SOURCE K4Connect