PALO ALTO, Calif., April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kodiak Sciences Inc. (Nasdaq: KOD), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics to treat chronic, high-prevalence retinal diseases, today announced the appointment of Charles Bancroft to its board of directors.
Charlie recently retired from a successful career at Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS) where he held a number of leadership roles in commercial, strategy and finance. Beginning his career at BMS in 1984, he held numerous roles of increasing responsibility. He served as Chief Financial Officer from 2010 to 2019 and was appointed Executive Vice President, Head of Integration and Strategy & Business Development in 2019. He received his bachelor's degree in accounting from Drexel University and his M.B.A. in finance from Temple University.
Charlie served as a member of the board of Colgate-Palmolive Company from 2017 to March 2020. He was appointed to GlaxoSmithKline's board of directors as a Non-Executive Director in March 2020.
"Charlie joins our board as Kodiak accelerates its research and development activities and begins pre-commercial planning for KSI-301," said Victor Perlroth, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Kodiak Sciences. "We welcome Charlie's leadership and expertise as we scale our organization and build manufacturing and commercial capabilities in support of our global pipeline of retinal medicines."
"I am thrilled to join Kodiak's board of directors. Kodiak continues to demonstrate impressive progress with KSI-301 and its pipeline of product candidates built on its ABC Platform," said Charles Bancroft. "I look forward to working with the Kodiak team on their journey to develop and commercialize the next generation of retinal medicines."
About Kodiak Sciences Inc.
Kodiak (Nasdaq: KOD) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics to treat chronic, high-prevalence retinal diseases. Founded in 2009, we are focused on bringing new science to the design and manufacture of next generation retinal medicines to prevent and treat the leading causes of blindness globally. Our ABC Platform™ uses molecular engineering to merge the fields of antibody-based and chemistry-based therapies and is at the core of Kodiak's discovery engine. Kodiak's lead product candidate, KSI-301, is a novel anti-VEGF antibody biopolymer conjugate being developed for the treatment of retinal vascular diseases including age-related macular degeneration, a leading cause of blindness in elderly patients, and diabetic eye diseases, a leading cause of blindness in working-age patients. Kodiak has leveraged its ABC Platform to build a pipeline of product candidates in various stages of development including KSI-501, our bispecific anti-IL-6/VEGF biopolymer conjugate for the treatment of neovascular retinal diseases with an inflammatory component, and we are expanding our early research pipeline to include ABC Platform based triplet inhibitors for multifactorial retinal diseases such as dry AMD and glaucoma. Kodiak is based in Palo Alto, CA. For more information, please visit www.kodiak.com.
Kodiak®, Kodiak Sciences®, ABC™, ABC Platform™ and the Kodiak logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Kodiak Sciences Inc. in various global jurisdictions.