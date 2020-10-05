Kodiak Sciences Treats First Patients in Three Phase 3 Studies of KSI-301 - Two Studies in Diabetic Macular Edema and One Study in Macular Edema Due to Retinal Vein Occlusion

- Concurrent development program compares Kodiak's long-acting anti-VEGF antibody biopolymer conjugate KSI-301 to standard of care in all major retinal disease indications: wet AMD, DME, and RVO. - Kodiak also announces completion of U.S. patient enrollment in DAZZLE, its ongoing Phase 2b/3 study of KSI-301 in wet AMD. - Phase 1b durability data continue to improve as they mature further: 72% of wet AMD patients and 79% of DME patients have now achieved a 6-month or longer treatment free interval at least once during follow-up; 81% of RVO patients have achieved a 4-month or longer interval.