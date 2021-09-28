KOHLER, Wis., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kohler Co. unveils the redesign and expansion of Kohler Waters Spa in Burr Ridge, Ill., located 20-miles west of downtown Chicago. The industry leader in hydrotherapy now boasts almost 14,000 square feet, 21 treatment rooms, a Mediterranean-style café, and the latest evolution of the state-of-the-art KOHLER Custom Vichy Shower, designed by Kohler Co. exclusively for the spa and not found anywhere else in the country.
"Since our opening in 2008, Kohler Waters Spa has brought its rejuvenating water-led spa treatments and five-star service to the community, and we're thrilled to welcome guests back to our elevated and expanded sanctuary in Burr Ridge." said Nikki Miller, Director of Kohler Waters Spas.
"As part of Kohler Company, a global leader in plumbing, we are in a unique position to integrate our deep knowledge of water and high-performing product technology with our gracious hospitality and service to create award-winning spa experiences. This first-of-its-kind KOHLER Custom Vichy Shower will offer our guests an exclusive hydrotherapy service," adds Miller.
The Kohler Waters Spa team collaborated meticulously with the product engineers at Kohler Co. to enhance and redesign the beloved KOHLER Custom Vichy Shower, which for the first time will be suspended from the ceiling allowing the therapist more flexibility to move around the massage table. With an improved horizontal arm of water that houses six Exhale showerheads with Katalyst® air-induction technology, the KOHLER Custom Vichy Shower customizes water droplets right down to their size and shape, while providing a constant showering of warm water in varying sequences that include drenching rain, intense massage and soft silk spray. This elevated Vichy experience now includes chromotherapy with the introduction of red LED light therapy which improves the skin's health and aids with cell repair. Temperature and spa service effect settings can be preprogrammed by the therapist using a KOHLER DTV (Digital Thermostatic Valve) Digital Interface, allowing them to maximize their hands on the guest and incorporate additional hydrotherapy and light therapy elements throughout the treatment.
Kohler Waters Spa Burr Ridge evokes a clean, design-forward aesthetic. The updated treatment rooms outfitted with the latest KOHLER plumbing products and changing areas showcase DTV technology, offering a digital showering system for guests to immerse themselves in the healing powers of water at every step of their visit. Additional enhancements were made to the changing and locker room areas, which are complete with touchless amenities for a safer guest experience.
Eco-thinking tiles with an airy and contemporary finish from The Crackle Collection, handmade by WasteLab artisans and in partnership with ANN SACKS®, are featured throughout the space. An enhanced Circle of Tranquility featuring these tiles includes a 25-foot whirlpool, steam room, sauna, and eight-foot cool dip pool.
Since 2000, Kohler Waters Spa has continued to evolve and strategically expand its spa and wellness capabilities, beginning with its flagship location at the Forbes Five-Star and AAA Five Diamond American Club in Kohler, Wis., with subsequent openings in Burr Ridge, Ill.; at the Old Course Hotel Golf Resort & Spa in St. Andrews, Scotland; at LODGE KOHLER in Green Bay, Wis.; and in Lincoln Park in the heart of Chicago.
To view imagery of the renovation please visit the Dropbox link here. Online bookings are available at http://www.kohlerwatersspaburrridge.com, or by calling 630-323-7674.
About Kohler Hospitality & Real Estate Group
The Kohler Co. Hospitality & Real Estate profile includes The American Club, which is the only Forbes Five-Star resort hotel in the Midwest and the Three-Star Inn on Woodlake. It has world-renowned golf venues of Whistling Straits and Blackwolf Run. A sister property, The Old Course Hotel, Golf Resort & Spa resides in St. Andrews, Scotland, the birthplace of golf, and is recognized as one of the more luxurious resorts in the world. In 2017, Kohler Co. opened LODGE KOHLER, a AAA Four Diamond property, in the heart of Titletown, in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
About Destination Kohler
Herb Kohler created Kohler Co.'s Hospitality & Real Estate Group with the reclamation of The American Club from an immigrant dormitory and then built championship golf courses, The Straits and The Irish at Whistling Straits and The River and Meadow Valleys at Blackwolf Run, all designed by Pete Dye and all in the top 100 of public courses. Straits hosted the Ryder Cup September 24-26, 2021. Kohler Waters Spa is the only Forbes Five-Star spa in Wisconsin. The resort features 500 acres of river and forest, and 12 dining establishments from the Four-Star Immigrant Restaurant to traditional pub fare of The Horse & Plow as well as River Wildlife. Herb Kohler believes the log cabin of River Wildlife has the best country gourmet dining in the United States. The resort is located in the surrounds of the Village of Kohler, Wisconsin, one hour south of Green Bay, one hour north of Milwaukee and two and a half hours north of Chicago on I-43.
