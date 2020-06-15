NEW YORK, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Koneksa, the leader in developing and implementing patient-centric digital biomarkers for drug development, has joined the Electronic Patient-Reported Outcome (ePRO) Consortium, a pre-competitive collaboration of firms providing electronic data collection technologies and services for capturing patient data in clinical trials.
"The ePRO Consortium is committed to providing scientific leadership and best practice recommendations about electronic data capture technologies and services that support the collection of patient-focused outcomes data in clinical trials," said Elena Izmailova, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer at Koneksa. "We share that commitment, and look forward to collaborating with our peers in the industry to improve the adoption of new technologies and drive rigorous scientific validation."
The mission of the ePRO Consortium, which was established by the Critical Path Institute (C-Path) in 2011, is to advance the science of clinical trial endpoint assessment by collaboratively supporting and conducting research, designing and delivering educational opportunities, and developing and disseminating best practice recommendations for electronic collection of clinical outcome data. The ePRO Consortium provides a pre-competitive environment for experts to collaborate on activities aimed at enhancing the quality, practicality, and acceptability of electronic capture of clinical trial endpoint data.
"Koneksa was founded on the principle that effective use of new technologies can and will improve clinical trials for patients and researchers," said Chris Benko, CEO of Koneksa. "We are pleased to have the opportunity to join the ePRO Consortium and further those goals."
About Koneksa
Koneksa enables the biopharmaceutical industry to develop new medicines with fewer patients. As the leader in developing and implementing patient-centric digital biomarkers for drug development, Koneksa unlocks the real potential of patient data in drug development. Learn more at www.koneksahealth.com.