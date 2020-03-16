ROCKVILLE, Md., March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Joe Kravitz, DDS, MS warns those with infected teeth, periodontal disease, mouth swelling, loose teeth, mouth pain, or cavities should visit their local dentist. Viruses most harshly targets people with a weakened immune system. Dental diseases may weaken your other organs such as heart, lungs, brain, stomach, digestive tract, kidneys and pancreas.
Dr. Joe Kravitz, award-winning dental implants dentist located in Rockville, Maryland, is focused on the prevention of oral and systemic diseases like the flu.
"Your dentist can help prevent the spread of disease by reducing the presence of mouth pathogens that weaken your immune system. The reduction of conditions such as cavities, periodontal disease, loose teeth, swelling and pain- helping to strengthen your immune system," says Dr. Joe Kravitz, DDS, MS. "Also, if systemic diseases are noted during a dental visit, we can work closely to alert other medical professionals."
The Top 10 Ways Your Dentist Can Prevent Oral and Systemic Disease are as follows:
- Update home care instructions to prevent general infections such as the flu and COVID-19 / Coronavirus.
- Provide a thorough but gentle cleaning to reduce inflammation.
- Show how to use universal precautions to prevent the spread of disease at work, home and in the community.
- Reduce the presence of periodontal disease and chronic inflammation.
- Remove all cavities.
- Reduce mouth and facial infections.
- Provide clean toothbrushes and show how prevent spread of disease through toothbrushes.
- Treat cracked teeth.
- Stabilize dangerous mouth conditions.
- Check for the presence of systemic diseases and alert other medical professionals.
As shown in his book, Dirty Mouth, mouth diseases such as cavities and periodontal diseases have been shown to increase the risk of systemic diseases such as heart attacks, strokes, cancer, arthritis, diabetes, Crohn's disease, Alzheimer's disease. Visiting with your dentist helps you and may strengthen your immune system. A stronger immune system is the best antidote to diseases and viruses.
Dr. Kravitz has pioneered many minimally invasive surgical techniques, smile innovations, and improvements to the delivery of dental health care. Other dentists seek out instruction and mentorship from Dr. Kravitz, based on his extensive professional history of credentials including a Doctorate of Dental Surgery and a Specialty Certificate in Prosthodontics from the University of Maryland Dental School, a Master of Science in Oral Biology from the University of Maryland Graduate School, and a Fellowship in Implant Dentistry from NYU College of Dentistry.
It's important to visit your dentist to reduce the presence of periodontal disease, cavities, infections and cracked teeth – for they all can weaken your immune system. People with a weakened immune system are most susceptible to viruses.
About Kravitz Dentistry
Kravitz Dentistry, PC is a specialty dental practice utilizing a simple, beautiful and pain-free approach to treating the smile, located in Rockville, Maryland. Using state-of-the-art techniques and diagnostic tools, Kravitz Dentistry offers kind, friendly, non-judgmental evaluation, beautiful and pain-free treatment and follow-up care for a variety of dental conditions, from broken teeth, missing teeth, crooked teeth, loose teeth, infected gums, infected bones, and mouth pain. For more information or to make an appointment, please visit www.KravitzDentistry.com or www.DentalImplants.us or Call 1-877-9-Kravitz or 301-761-4840.
Media Contact for TV, radio, web, and print:
Dr. Joe Kravitz, DDS, MS
301-761-4840
https://drjosephkravitz.com/