Campaign Promotes the True Meaning of Yoga to New Audiences in a Fatigued World
STOCKBRIDGE, Mass. , June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kripalu Center for Yoga & Health, now in its 50th year as North America's leading yoga retreat center and educational nonprofit, today introduced a new brand campaign, entitled "IT'S ALL YOGA." The campaign reinforces Kripalu's signature approach to guiding people through self-transformation—extending beyond the physical practice of yoga to heal and revitalize mind, body, and spirit.
"Kripalu's 'It's All Yoga' brand campaign demonstrates how yoga is more than just poses on a mat but a way of life, rooted in ancient wisdom," said Tracy Williams, senior director of marketing, Kripalu Center for Yoga & Health. "The word 'Kripalu' means compassion, and compassion is behind everything we do. It is the inspiration to connect and care for ourselves, for others and for our planet. As Kripalu celebrates fifty years of leadership in yoga and mindfulness, we are excited to expand the reach of our mission, and practices, to new audiences during a time of fatigue and a need for healing."
The "It's All Yoga" brand campaign includes:
- 15- and 30-second videos
- Digital advertising that begins running today in The New York Times, HULU, USA Today and other media
- Paid social media placements
The "It's All Yoga" campaign features an unexpected contrast of people doing activities such as enjoying nature and connecting with others, paired with the words 'This is Yoga' to highlight the many powerful benefits of yoga beyond its physical manifestation. The campaign is intended to reach new demographic audiences. Kripalu's in-house marketing team developed the brand theme and its creative assets. Media agency BrandCottage was engaged for media planning and placement.
In 2021, Kripalu introduced online live and on-demand programs led by thought leaders and Kripalu faculty to expand the Center's accessibility and geographic reach to people of all ages, races, and economic backgrounds. Kripalu's online programs now reach people across the U.S. and 50+ countries.
About Kripalu Center for Yoga & Health Kripalu Center for Yoga & Health is a nonprofit educational organization dedicated to serving people and communities in realizing their full potential through the transformative wisdom and practice of yoga. Founded in 1972 and located in Stockbridge, Massachusetts, Kripalu is the largest yoga retreat center in North America. As the field leader in whole-person education for body, mind, heart, and spirit, Kripalu offers onsite and online programs and retreats across a wide range of topics including yoga, meditation, Ayurveda, cooking, outdoor mindfulness, social and environmental justice. For more information, visit http://www.kripalu.org.
