BUFFALO, N.Y., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Empire OB/GYN welcomes a third Nurse Practitioner to the practice. Kristen Kloosterman is a Nationally Certified Women's Health Care Nurse Practitioner with 13 years of experience in the field, most recently employed with Women's Medicine of Niagara, and previously Planned Parenthood. Kristen will be available to see patients effective 9/1/2021 and will provide Empire OB/GYN patients with a wider range of appointment availability to help expedite their healthcare needs.
Kristen is a native to Buffalo and attended University at Buffalo for both her undergraduate and graduate degrees. Before completing her master's degree in 2008, she was employed as a registered nurse for 3 years at Mt. St. Mary's Hospital in Lewiston, NY. Kristen comments, "I am excited to continue to educate women about their health and to continue to provide the highest quality of care to the women in my community."
Empire OB/GYN is proud to be expanding their practice to continue providing women in Western New York with optimal health care in every stage of life. Patients wishing to schedule an appointment with any of their experienced practitioners can contact either of their two locations: Delaware Office (716) 877-1221 or Transit Office (716) 684-5454.
Media Contact
Barbara Stoiber, EMPIRE OB/GYN, +1 (716) 877-1221 Ext: 459, bstoiber@empireobgyn.com
SOURCE Empire OB/GYN