CLEVELAND, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Growth Coach, the international business and sales coaching franchise, is pleased to announce that Kurt Treu, the owner of The Growth Coach of Greater Cleveland, has been recognized with the company's Domestic Coach of the Year Award. The award was presented at The Growth Coach's virtual awards ceremony on February 22.
"Kurt is a mentor to many of his fellow Growth Coaches and is highly-regarded across the system. He was able to achieve the fourth-highest revenue in the network for 2020 by helping his clients pivot to the meets of 2020. He also focused his energy on working with law firms and helping them learn how to increase sales," Growth Coach President Lisa Hudson said. "Kurt credits his success to relationship building. He says that every Growth Coach can find their own niche or comfort zone, but the one thing they all must do is focus on creating great relationships, both internally and externally. We appreciate his support of coaches around the world and the work he's doing to strengthen the businesses in his community."
The Growth Coach is the largest provider of affordable group coaching workshops in the nation, but coaches also offer group and one-on-one coaching for sales professionals, managers, management teams, self-employed professionals and more through a wide variety of programs through three industry-leading series – their Foundational Series, Fundamental Series and Fast Forward Series. The Growth Coach's mission is to help business leaders build more successful business and more balanced lives. The Growth Coach of Greater Cleveland works with clients primarily in Northeast Ohio.
"I am quite humbled to have received this award and recognition. Of course 2020 created challenging circumstances for my clients and it was an honor to work with my clients to navigate these rough waters. It was also rewarding to give back to the business community by providing complimentary webinars to all interested on how to manage thru a crisis. Now it is all about transformation into the future," Treu said.
Before becoming a Growth Coach in 2015, Treu had a 32-year career as a banker, including the last 22 years at U.S. Bank. Kurt's most recent role at U.S. Bank was Executive VP responsible for corporate wide organic growth initiatives. He previously held the position of Market President for Northeast and Central Ohio, Regional Manager for Consumer Banking and Regional Manager for Small Business Banking. Treu is a graduate of Wittenberg University where he received BS/BA degree in Business Administration and Speech Communication. He also holds an MBA from Baldwin Wallace University and is a proud "Wildcat" alumnus of Mayfield High School, where he was named to the Alumni Hall of Fame.
As a Growth Coach, Treu is certified in The Strategic Mindset coaching process, which adheres to the standards, practices and policies that the International Coaching Federation has set forth in their Code of Professional Standards and Ethics. The company's landmark Strategic Mindset Process is so effective that it comes with a money-back guarantee.
The Growth Coach, founded in Cincinnati, Ohio, sold its first franchise in 2003, but its leaders have a successful 20-year track record of helping business leaders find success and balance. Today the business and sales coaching franchise is in more than 100 markets worldwide. The Growth Coach was included in Bond's "Top 100 Franchises" and recognized in Entrepreneur Magazine's "Franchise 500" and "Best of the Best," in USA Today and has been featured on FOX, CBS and NBC.
For more information about how The Growth Coach of Greater Cleveland can help your business, call (440)384-5088, email KTreu@TheGrowthCoach.com or visit http://www.TheGrowthCoachofGC.com.
Media Contact
Joshua Johns, The Growth Coach, 5139999845, jjohns@thegrowthcoach.com
SOURCE The Growth Coach