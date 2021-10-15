ATLANTA, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kwalu® furniture receives 3 Gold and one Silver Best of NeoCon® awards at NeoCon 2021. Best of NeoCon® honors new products in 58 product categories. This year, Kwalu received 3 out of 3 in the healthcare furniture category and 1 award in the Cross Category Awards for Innovation. Earning the first Gold for Healthcare Patient Seating is Kwalu's Modena Patient Chair and Ottoman. Additionally, a second Gold winner in the Healthcare Guest and Lounge Seating category is Kwalu's Modena Lounge Collection. The Modena collection was designed by Tara Rae Hill, LittleFISH THINK TANK in collaboration with Kwalu® Design Studio. These seating options for the lobby, reception and patient room are high functioning and head turning designs. Winning a Silver award for Healthcare Guest and Lounge Seating are the Cori Lounge and Wingback. This collaboration between CannonDesign® Chicago and The Kwalu® Studio Design team created a sculpturally designed lounge chair that delivers a hospitality element to healthcare waiting spaces with soft curves and a privacy supporting high back.
The Best of NeoCon judges made special note of the award-winning Gold Modena Lounge Collection with faceted edges and frames, made of Kwalu's proprietary material. They were impressed by the level of detail, stating it would take artisan craftsmen to achieve that detail in a wood chair. The judges also commented on the Gold winner, the Modena Patient chair with optional brake under load casters and were impressed by the smaller footprint of the chair and ottoman as opposed to a recliner in the same space. The Silver award winning Cori Lounge and Wingback won the judges over for the overall aesthetic, the replaceable seat cushion and base and option for swivel base.
Kwalu's surfaces, already multi-award winning, received the coveted Innovation Interior Products & Solutions Award for Metallics that Aren't Metal. The new metallic solid surfaces, offer the allure of metal but unlike metal, will never rust regardless of cleaning chemicals or harsh environment. The judges agreed Kwalu's stunning product finishes are designed with material technology innovation that offers long term cleanability and durability. Kwalu® CEO, Michael Zusman is both humbled and elated that Kwalu won four "Best of NeoCon Awards". He says, "Given the Healthcare Industry's challenges today, new innovative furniture is needed to meet the harsh healthcare cleaning environments and durability requirements of today, without sacrificing beauty tomorrow. With Kwalu, there is no need to compromise on your furniture choices. We are proud of what Kwalu continues to accomplish in Healthcare environments."
Kwalu® is the leader in the design and manufacturing of healthcare furnishings, including seating, tables and casegoods and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA. Over 35 years of business experience has done little to dim our entrepreneurial spirit or our passion for innovation. It is who we are and what we do. Kwalu, Furnishing the Future™.
