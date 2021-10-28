ATLANTA, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kwalu is pleased to announce its 2021 Nightingale Award winners at the Healthcare Design Expo + Conference. Kwalu is once again honored for its innovative surfaces, receiving the Gold award and an Innovation award for Metallics That Aren't Metal. Kwalu also received an Innovation award for the Modena Patient Chair and Ottoman in the Seating: Patient category, designed by Tara Rae Hill of Little Fish Think Tank and the Kwalu Design Studio.
The Nightingale Awards, the industry's leading program to recognize products related to the healthcare-built environment, are named for Florence Nightingale, a tireless advocate for the improvement of care and conditions in military and civilian hospitals in the 1800s. The judging criteria for the awards is the product's contribution to a healing environment along with aesthetics and innovation; contribution or solution for clinical or operational outcomes; durability, functionality, and quality; environmental sustainability; industry certifications and standards.
Kwalu CEO, Michael Zusman is especially proud of the recognition Kwalu surfaces garner. "Kwalu innovates with a purpose – to solve customers' problems with high-quality, long-lasting furniture that's easy to clean and maintain in the face of any challenge."
He also says, "we won our first Nightingale for Surfacing Materials in 2017. A second Nightingale for our metallic finishes that are not metal is further proof of the innovation, strength and durability of our materiality."
Kwalu is the leader in the design and manufacturing of healthcare furnishings, including seating, tables and casegoods and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA. Over 35 years of business experience has done little to dim our entrepreneurial spirit or our passion for innovation. It is who we are and what we do. Kwalu, Furnishing the Future™.
Media Contact
Jodi Fazio, Kwalu Marketing Director, Kwalu, +1 6782960020, jfazio@kwalu.com
Sylvia Nash, VP Healthcare, Kwalu, 6786905606, snash@kwalu.com
SOURCE Kwalu