MEDFORD, Ore., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kyle Malloy, DMD, MS of MALLOY PERIODONTICS & IMPLANTOLOGY now offers the LANAP® protocol gum disease treatment in Medford, OR and LAPIP™ protocol for ailing dental implants to patients. Dr. Malloy is part of a new class of periodontists choosing to provide patient-friendly, minimally invasive treatment proven to regenerate the bone and tissues lost to gum disease.
"Our goal is to provide the care you need to achieve your oral health goals," states Dr. Malloy. "Periodontal disease affects over 50% of the adult population in the United States, but so many patients don't receive the treatment they need. By adding the LANAP and LAPIP protocols, we now offer a minimally invasive, regenerative laser treatment as another choice for our patients."
LANAP gum disease treatment targets the source of gum disease, without harming or removing healthy gum tissue, decreases pocket depth, and allows the body to recover from this chronic infection without the need for scalpel or sutures. In many cases, teeth that were considered hopeless can be saved. Patients report less pain, less post-op sensitivity, and a quicker recovery compared to traditional surgeries. Patients on blood thinners do not need to stop medication before LANAP treatment.
As a periodontal specialist, Dr. Malloy sees patients with a variety of challenges, including compromised dental implants. The LAPIP protocol allows him to resolve the infection and potentially save the implant from being extracted and replaced, which is costly for patients.
"If you already have replaced a natural tooth with a dental implant, it can be disappointing to hear it is failing," adds Dr. Malloy. "Using the LAPIP treatment, we can give your implant another chance at success."
Using the PerioLase MVP-7 dental laser in both the LANAP and LAPIP protocols, we effectively address the cause of the gum disease. The laser energy quickly and painlessly kills the harmful bacteria that causes inflammation. Killing the bacteria helps to treat the cause of the diseases, not just the symptoms. The treatment causes less gum recession, is less painful that other treatments, and patients heal quickly.
For information on the LANAP and LAPIP treatments, call Malloy Periodontics & Implantology at (541) 772-0109 for an appointment.
About Kyle Malloy DMD, MS | Diplomate, American Board of Periodontology
Dr. Malloy holds several professional licenses and certifications. Additionally, he is the only Periodontist in the region to have successfully challenged both the written and oral examinations of the American Board of Periodontology to become a Diplomate, board certified in the full scope of periodontal and dental implant surgery. Dr. Malloy limits his practice to periodontics and dental implants.
