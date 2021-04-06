NEW YORK, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kyowa Hakko, global leaders in the research, manufacturing and purification of high-quality health ingredients, is thrilled to introduce a new perspective on eye health. Its breakthrough clinically-researched eye health ingredient, EYEMUSE™, is entering the U.S. market, becoming the first heat-treated probiotic strain for healthy eye function, discovered by Kyowa Hakko's parent-company Kirin Holdings Co., Ltd.
Paraprobiotics, otherwise known as heat-killed probiotics, have long been known for gut and immune health*. However, new discoveries by Kirin have revealed that EYEMUSE™, a proprietary heat-killed Lacticaseibacillus paracasei KW3110†, has now shown benefits for eye health, and may reduce eye fatigue by its studied ability to support a balanced immune response *. This is because immune cells within the eye play a critical role in supporting a proper response when exposed to stresses, and the retina in particular is made up of millions of immune cells.
"We are at a point in society where more and more adults are likely to face eye strain and fatigue from increasing reliance on technology and spending prolonged hours of the day staring at digital devices," comments Karen Todd, MBA, RD, Vice President of Global Brand Marketing at Kyowa Hakko U.S.A Inc., "This poses a real health and quality of life issue, so we are thrilled to be at the forefront of this scientific breakthrough that utilizes a novel mechanism of action that may help reduce digital stress related eye fatigue and other ocular discomforts*."
EYEMUSE™ comes at a time when its estimated that computer-related eye fatigue is responsible for upwards of 10M visits to the eye doctor1. From daily professionals to gamers, Todd believes everyone can benefit from this cutting-edge ingredient, adding, "We envision EYEMUSE™ to be geared toward the screen-glued multitaskers, young professionals who are always 'on,' and gamers, who are spending 14 hours a week playing video games, up from 12 hours a week in 2018 (2)."
EYEMUSE™ has been clinically researched to promote healthy eye function,* and may reduce stiffness in the waist and/or shoulders in individuals with severe eye fatigue.* EYEMUSE™ may also help reduce daily eye fatigue caused by digital stress*. In vitro studies also suggest that EYEMUSE™ may help filter blue light*.
With its immune-stimulating properties,EYEMUSE™ is an innovative, patented paraprobiotic for eye health that is backed by science, non-GMO, vegetarian, and GRAS. It's time for a new perspective on eye health. Inspire your view with EYEMUSE™.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.
