NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kyowa Hakko, global leaders in the development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals and food products, is introducing its new "Breathe" brand campaign featuring Setria® Glutathione, a patented glutathione ingredient that supports respiratory and immune health*.
"2021 is a year of new optimism, a different kind of normal, a time to reset and take a breath. After the uncertainty and intensity of 2020, we want to help our customers encourage their consumers to remember to take a second or two, to stop, and just breathe," remarks Karen Todd, MBA, RD, Vice President of Marketing at Kyowa Hakko U.S.A Inc.
"When you work on your breathing, you are activating your body's natural relaxation response, helping you to slow down, and slow your heart breathing rate, which brings you back into a state of balance, something that may be more important now than ever," she adds, "Focusing on the conscious act of breathing can be very therapeutic for the mind and body. We're thrilled to embark on new activations with Setria® Glutathione, that can play such a positive role in supporting overall health* during the times we are in."
Glutathione is the body's master antioxidant and is found, to varying degrees, in all cells, tissues, body fluids and organ systems in the body, helping protect cells in the body from the damaging effects of oxidative stress and toxins. While the body's glutathione levels may decrease due to various factors such as age and lifestyle choices, supplementing with glutathione may help raise glutathione levels in the body*.
Setria® Glutathione is an innovative, branded form of Glutathione, supplied by Kyowa Hakko, that has been clinically researched to support immune health, detoxification and overall healthy-aging properties*. Daily consumption of Setria® can help to maintain optimal glutathione levels and overall good health, and is also recommended as a dietary supplement for its antioxidative action*.
Setria® is available in a variety of supplement brands including: Country Life Lung Defense, Healthy Origins, Zaca, Intox-Detox and Nature's Answer Brocco Glutathione to name a few. Setria® Glutathione is vegetarian and allergen-free. It contains no additives, artificial flavors or preservatives, and is manufactured through an innovative fermentation process to yield high purity and high quality. This proprietary technology, several years in the making, further distinguishes Setria® Glutathione from generic glutathione.
"Breathe in the good with us this year. We look forward to sharing Setria®'s exciting new 'Breathe' initiatives as we turn the page for a better, brighter 2021," comments Todd.
About Setria® Glutathione
Setria® Glutathione, supplied by KYOWA HAKKO BIO CO., LTD., is a clinically studied and innovative form of glutathione that, when taken orally, has been shown to replenish the body's reserves, which may be depleted as a result of poor lifestyle choices, stress or natural aging. Called the "master antioxidant," glutathione helps protect cells in the body from the damaging effects of oxidative stress and toxins. Setria® Glutathione is manufactured through an innovative fermentation process to yield high purity and high quality, is vegetarian and allergen-free. For more information about Setria® Glutathione, visit http://www.SetriaGlutathione.com.
About Kyowa Hakko USA
Kyowa Hakko USA is the North & South American office for Kyowa Hakko Bio Co. Ltd., an international health ingredients manufacturer and world leader in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals and food products. For more information visit Kyowa-USA.com.
