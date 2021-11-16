NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kyowa Hakko, an international health ingredients manufacturer and world leader in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals and food products recently participated in the Natural Products Insider's inaugural Ingredient Idol during Supply Side West 2021. Supply Side West is the premier gathering of health & nutrition professionals bringing together buyers and suppliers from throughout the industry.
In the immunity edition, MC'd by Todd Runestad, senior editor, NaturalProductsInsider.com and host of Insider in the Afternoon, companies showcased branded ingredients as judges carefully evaluated the best-in-class ingredient. Participants included, AHCC by Dan Lifton, President of Maypro Industries, IMMUSE™ LC-Plasma by Danielle Citrolo, PharmD, Vice President, Scientific and Regulatory Affairs for Kyowa Hakko USA and EccaTru by Dan Murray, Vice President Business Development at Xsto Solutions. The panel of judges consisted of, Anthony Almada, IMAGINutrition, Kenn Israel, Innovation Nutrition Consulting and Mary Mulry, FoodWise One. After contestants provided their elevator pitches and faced a barrage of lightning-round questions from the panel of judges, to review data, the differentiation of products and production methods, IMMUSE™ LC-Plasma was announced the winner.
Dr. Citrolo shared a unique perspective on Kyowa Hakko's innovative postbiotic, "IMMUSE™, which is a patented strain of Lactococcus lactis that provides clinically researched immune support is unlike any other immune support ingredient, by activating plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs), key leaders of the immune system, IMMUSE™ provides more comprehensive immune support."
IMMUSE™, discovered by Kirin Holding Company Limited, a pioneer in fermentation technology and parent company to Kyowa Hakko Bio, acts uniquely by activating a key leader of the immune system and to activate pivotal cells such as NK, Killer-T, Helper-T, and B cells. Dr. Citrolo explains, "We believe this may be the most comprehensive immune activator on the market today. With 26 published studies, these studies are repetitively and consistently demonstrating the benefits in immune health in healthy subjects."
According to Dr. Citrolo, "There is emerging evidence that has shown oral intake of LC- Plasma activates pDC and provides immune support. This novel approach to enhance the immune system positions IMMUSE™ firmly in the competitive immune health space as immune health remains top of mind."
Validated by eleven human clinical studies consisting of nine efficacy studies and two safety studies, IMMUSE™ is a science-based ingredient that functions to get the immune system ready, supporting year-round health when taken regularly.* A series of safety data including in vitro, in vivo and in human have been collected. Deemed stable in a wide variety of applications including tablets, capsules and gummy formulations, IMMUSE™ is an innovative dietary supplement ingredient delivering a breakthrough approach for immune health.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.
To learn more about Kyowa Hakko's branded ingredients IMMUSE™ please contact, info@kyowa-usa.com.
View the full Ingredient Idol Immunity Edition Video here. https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&v=3c-FOtRyohE
For more information about IMMUSE™, visit https://immusehealth.com
About Kyowa Hakko USA
Kyowa Hakko USA is the North & South American office for Kyowa Hakko Bio Co. Ltd., an international health ingredients manufacturer and leader in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals and food products. For more information visit Kyowa-USA.com.
About KYOWA HAKKO BIO CO., LTD.
KYOWA HAKKO BIO CO., LTD. is an international ingredients manufacturer whose primary goal is to provide health solutions that support optimal health for improved quality of life. Pioneers in the development and application of innovative fermentation technology, Kyowa's ingredients meet the most demanding quality assurance standards currently in place within the global dietary supplement, health food, cosmetic and pharmaceuticals industries.
About Kirin Holdings Company Limited
Kirin Holdings Company, Limited is an international company that operates in the Food & Beverages domain (Food & Beverages businesses), Pharmaceuticals domain (Pharmaceuticals businesses), and Health Science domain (Health Science business), both in Japan and across the globe.
Kirin Holdings can trace its roots to Japan Brewery which was established in 1885. Japan Brewery became Kirin Brewery in 1907. Since then, the company expanded its business with fermentation and biotechnology as its core technologies, and entered the pharmaceutical business in the 1980s, all of which continue to be global growth centers. In 2007, Kirin Holdings was established as a pure holding company and is currently focusing on boosting its Health Science domain.
Under the Kirin Group Vision 2027 (KV 2027), a long-term management plan launched in 2019, the Kirin Group aims to become "A global leader in CSV*, creating value across our world of Food & Beverages to Pharmaceuticals." Going forward, the Kirin Group will continue to leverage its strengths to create both social and economic value through its businesses, with the aim of achieving sustainable growth in corporate value.
Media Contact
Maria Stanieich, Kyowa Hakko, 5514829968, stanieich@kyowa-usa.com
SOURCE Kyowa Hakko